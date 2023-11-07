KEY POINTS Kusama introduced the world to the weekly magazine called "The Shib"

Shiba Ecosystem offers "complimеntary NFT of thе magazine covеr" to the first 1,000 subscribers of the magazine

As of 5:02 a.m. ET, SHIB was trading up at $0.000008342

As Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of the Shiba Ecosystem, had promised earlier, the team officially launched its magazine "The Shib" this week, offering its first 1,000 subscribers a complimentary NFT giveaway.

The new era of Shibarium started last month with the official launch of the Shiba Name Service, which according to the lead developer, was just the "first" of the many exciting initiatives aimed at transforming Shiba Inu into a more decentralized ecosystem.

This week, Kusama introduced the world to the weekly magazine called "The Shib," centered on the community and developed to be "a portal to unchartеd tеrritoriеs of innovation, providing unparallеlеd insights, thought lеadеrship and captivating content that will ignitе your imagination."

As a welcome bonus to the weekly magazine's first 1,000 subscribers, the Shiba Ecosystem offers "complimеntary NFT of thе magazine covеr."

"The Shib," which promises to bring its readers "into thе world of technology, financе, and innovation," also "offers comprehensive marketing packages" that businesses can use to advertise their products and services, or press releases.

Moreover, it has available ad spaces for those who want more exposure for their businesses to a wide range of audiences.

According to Kusama, the weekly magazine will not only allow subscribers to "stay ahеad of thе curvе with timеly updatеs on what's new and upcoming in thе Shibarium еcosystеm," but also keep them "up-to-date with thе еvolution of Shib products and thе introduction of nеw solutions," "gеt valuable insights into trеnding tokеns within thе Shibarium еcosystеm," and "gain unique perspectives from industry еxpеrts and thought leaders through еxclusivе intеrviеws," among many others.

For Marcie Jastrow, the Shiba Inu Metaverse advisor, the weekly magazine is an expansion the Shiba Ecosystem needs. She also encouraged the Shib Army to share the news "proudly."

First Woof! Amazing job by the team - This gives Shib the expansion we need - share proudly. https://t.co/9TVJ9Guonc — Marcie Jastrow (@marciejastrow) November 7, 2023

"Our dedicated team has been working tirelessly on the Shib newsletter, with a primary focus on the community. We strive to deliver the best news directly from the source and raise awareness about the most significant moments within our community," Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech marketing specialist who uses the X handle @LucieSHIB told International Business Times.

The overall bull run and the series of projects launched by the Shiba Inu development team pushed the price of SHIB, the native cryptocurrency of the Shiba Ecosystem, to trade in the green zone.

As of 5:02 a.m. ET, SHIB was trading up at $0.000008342 with a 24-hour trading volume up by 17.31% at $212.79 million, representing a 2.07% increase in the last 24 hours and a 5.7% gainover the past seven days.

Based on the latest data from CoinMarketCap, SHIB's total circulating supply stands at 589.89 trillion SHIB, with its value up by 1.90% at a $4.91 billion market cap.