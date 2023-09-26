KEY POINTS Armstrong was arrested Monday night while he was attempting to get his Lamborghini back

Last month, BJ Investment Holdings announced that it parted ways with Armstrong

An on-chain sleuth shared a screenshot confirming that Armstrong is currently in jail

YouTuber and crypto influencer Ben "Bitboy" Armstrong was arrested by the police Monday evening during a live broadcast while on his way to retrieve his Lamborghini.

Just days after asking his followers for donations to raise funds for his legal defense, Armstrong, popularly known as BitBoy in the cryptocurrency industry, is now facing a potential legal dilemma as he was arrested by authorities.

The arrest, which was partially captured on social media, took place while the YouTuber was on his way to confront an individual named Carlos Diaz, whom he accused of stealing his Lamborghini.

Before the authorities arrived at the scene, BitBoy was spewing conspiracy theories and appeared to be provoking Diaz to do something.

"If Carlos Diaz comes out of his house and tries to kill me live on YouTube, then it's just gonna have to be what it's gonna be, Carlos," BitBoy said during a livestream which has since been taken down.

Interestingly, the YouTuber seemed to have planned this, especially since he had suggested something like this may happen in an earlier post on social media platform X.

"I'll be going live soon from a very special location on YouTube so get ready this is going to be good," his post read.

I’ll be going live soon from a very special location on YouTube so get ready this is going to be good — Ben Armstrong (@BenArmstrongsX) September 25, 2023

Last month, BJ Investment Holdings announced that it parted ways with Armstrong over allegations of substance abuse and financial damage to employees.

At the time, the company said the "difficult" decision was a "culmination of a prolonged effort to help Ben during his relapse into substance abuse as well as reconcile the emotional, physical and financial damage he has done to the employees of Hit network & the Bitboy Crypto community."

There were rumors circulating that Diaz has ties to Hit Network, the firm managing the BitBoy Crypto platform. He is also the person who, according to Armstrong, has been threatening him and his wife.

In the livestream, the YouTuber can be heard saying that his actions are "not paranoia, not a crazy person, not erratic, and not someone who is on drugs." Instead, he said he is "someone who's been in fear for his life for too long... I will really enjoy the cops coming here."

The livestream continued even while the police questioned Armstrong, who was asked at one point if he had any weapons on him.

"I’ll be going live soon from a very special location on YouTube so get ready this is going to be good" - Ben Armstrong.



Bitboy Crypto never fails to deliver 😂 pic.twitter.com/f7llkHVqZP — dubzy (@dubzyxbt) September 26, 2023

BitBoy revealed during the broadcast that Cassie Wolfe, the co-founder of BitBoy Crypto, was in the truck with him and confirmed that he had an affair with her. He stated that they were there to confront Diaz over the death threats and the alleged theft of his Lamborghini.

"Cassie is the girl I had an affair with. She's involved in this situation with me and this guy (Carlos) right here. My wife knows. We were just in my daughter's tennis match," Armstrong told the police, before adding that he and Wolfe were there to confront Diaz because he has been giving him death threats and he "stole [his] Lamborghini."

An on-chain sleuth who uses the handle @zachxbt later shared a screenshot confirming that Armstrong is currently in jail (GCSO) and was booked at around 9:11 p.m. Monday. Another screenshot shared by X user @pattchxbt further supported this information.

Despite the criticism Armstrong received when he asked for donations online, he had received more than $90K on his Ethereum wallet and over $91K on his Bitcoin address.