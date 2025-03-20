Fans of the popular ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's are now boycotting the company after accusing parent company Unilever of firing the brand's CEO over social media activism.

So boycott Unilever? — GUNNY🩸‼️ (evil era) (@ViolinzViolinz) March 20, 2025

the way i'm realizing i don't purchase any Unilever products besides Ben & Jerrys occasionally... Unilever IS FLOPPING — 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 🪼 (@itzstevenhere) March 19, 2025

boycott this company — Fahd (@nuhonecares) March 20, 2025

Ben & Jerry's CEO David Stever was removed from his position on March 3. A lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday alleges that Stever's termination was due to his "commitment to Ben & Jerry's Social Mission and Essential Brand Integrity ... rather than any genuine concerns regarding his performance history."

Stever was fired after Unilever sent out multiple threats to employees, warning them that they would be fired "should they fail to comply with Unilever's efforts to silence the Social Mission."

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to call for boycotts against the company following Stever's termination.

"BOYCOTT Ben & Jerry's. They removed the CEO that stood with us. Your dollar has A LOT of power. Use it wisely," said one user.

"I will never eat Ben and Jerry's again. Free Palestine," said another user.

"Oh that's it, we're not using Unilever products anymore!" said a third.

"BOYCOTT UNILEVER (and no don't buy Ben & Jerry to support them because it gives money to Unilever)," wrote another.

"In line with the terms of the acquisition agreement, decisions on the appointment, compensation and removal of the Ben & Jerry's CEO will be made by Unilever after good faith consultation and discussion with the B&J's Independent Board... (W)e are disappointed that the confidentiality of an employee career conversation has been made public," said Unilever in a statement to CNN.

Ben & Jerry's has a prolific history of brand activism, advocating for "non-partisan, progressive causes" including climate justice, campaign finance reform and pro-Palestine causes.

In November of 2024, the company filed a lawsuit against Unilever claiming that it's parent company responded to its pro-Palestinian advocacy with "inappropriate muzzling."