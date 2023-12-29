With so many things keeping our family members busy during weekdays, the weekends may be the only chance to spend some quality time with one another. There are so many things that families can do every weekend, and most of them would not require you to break the bank. You just need to be creative to be able to indulge your folks in the best family activities for weekends.

1. Outdoor Adventures

If you and your family love the outdoors, getting into some outdoor adventures, such as hiking, maybe a good choice for the weekend. Try exploring a nearby trail or nature reserve. If this is not an option for you or your family, then you can have a picnic in a park. This is a good way to spend quality time with family, especially if the weather is good. And if all of you love riding a bicycle, why not go cycling as a family? It is even one of the healthiest activities you all can do together.

2. Creative Arts And Crafts

If you and your loved ones have a talent for doing arts and crafts, then DIY projects would be the way to go. Try engaging in simple DIY projects, where everyone can participate and contribute. Those with talents for painting or drawing could also create art together. Be expressive with your art and get creative. In addition, you may want to spend a weekend scrapbooking. That way, you preserve good memories of the family.

3. Board Games

Try board games such as Snakes and Ladders, Scrabble, or Monopoly as everyone will be able to participate. These games can bring enjoyment to the whole family, regardless of age or gender.

4. Play Some Sports

If your family is the sporty type, then you might want to hold a mini sports day for everyone. There are so many sports that you can play at home over the weekend. Prepare some empty sacks and let everyone join in the sack race. Find some rope that you can tie on your legs and get ready to skip and hop in a three-legged race.

5. Cooking/Baking

This may be one of the best family activities for weekends since it not only fosters a strong bond between family members but also fills the tummy. If you want to cook, let everyone participate in preparing the ingredients, as well as in the different processes. If you know how to bake, then go ahead and bake the most delicious cupcake or cake together. You will find the whole activity a lot of fun. In addition, if the weather allows, you can take your family for an outdoor barbecue.

6. Movie Marathon

Grab some popcorn and chips, and perhaps order a pizza for the whole family, and get ready for some movie marathon. Try to choose family-friendly movies and watch them together. You can do this one weekend, and alternate it with another activity the next.

7. Educational Activities

Getting into some educational activities on a weekend may be ideal for families who love exploring and experimenting. You can try to visit a local museum or a science center or explore nature by visiting a botanical garden or zoo. You can even conduct simple yet fun science experiments at home if you have young members in the family.

8. Community Service

It is never too early to teach kids the value of rendering service for the community. You can try to volunteer as a family. Try to find local volunteer opportunities, which are suitable not just for adults but can cater to all members of the family, even young ones. You may also want to organize a community clean-up day. This will be beneficial not just for the family, but for the whole community.

9. Explore Nearby Towns

A road trip with the family may be one of the best family activities for weekends. Kids who love to see sights and sounds would love to travel with the family just to explore nearby towns and cities. This will be a two-pronged approach since it will make for a perfect bonding opportunity for the whole family, and at the same time, it is a good learning experience for everyone. If you are close to the coast, you may want to visit the nearby town or city with a beach and spend a day there.

10. Gardening

You may want to consider gardening as a weekend activity. After all, with soaring prices of commodities today, having your garden, which can supply you with many vegetables and fruits will be worth the effort. You can start a small family garden, whether it's flowers, herbs, or vegetables. In just a few months, you might see something in the garden that could please the eye.

Quality Time Need Not be Expensive

Spending quality time with your family does not need to be expensive. When you're busy on weekdays, try to take some time out for your folks on weekends. Consider indulging in any of the family activities above, and you will see how only a few activities can help strengthen family bonds.