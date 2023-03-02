KEY POINTS Bette Midler accepted the distinguished collaborator award at the CDGA Awards Monday

The "Hocus Pocus" star admitted during her acceptance speech that she underwent cosmetic procedures

Her revelation came after years of speculation that she had gone under the knife

Bette Midler has finally admitted to having work done on her face.

Midler, 77, addressed the speculation and rumors about her appearance when she took the stage and delivered her acceptance speech for the distinguished collaborator award at the Costume Designers Guild Awards Monday night.

"Time has a way of smoothing everything out," the "Hocus Pocus" star said, Page Six reported.

She continued, "I've been at it for close to 60 years ... and I do look fabulous, I know. I've had some tailoring done on my face."

Prior to Monday's event, the actress had never publicly addressed the speculation that her seemingly ageless appearance was due to plastic surgery.

But back in 2008, Midler hinted that she was open to getting work done on her face. "Doesn't everybody consider it?" she asked "Extra." "When it really starts to cave in, I probably will start to give it a real good think."

In addition to Midler, the CDGA Awards ceremony was also attended by Hollywood stars such as Cate Blanchett, Christina Ricci and Angela Bassett, who won the spotlight award.

During a red carpet interview with People at the awards show, Midler gushed over her daughter Sophie von Haselberg's "fantastic" performance in her new film, "Give Me Pity!"

Asked whether she gave her daughter any advice when she decided to pursue an acting career, Midler said, "No, I didn't give her any advice, but I have to say she was in this movie. It just opened, called 'Give Me Pity!,' and she plays a '70s performer who's doing a special — you remember the specials?"

"And she's wearing clothes that I would've worn," she continued. "I just said, 'Sophie, can I have that wardrobe?' It was great."

The "Hocus Pocus 2" star also talked about fashion with "On the Red Carpet" and whether she goes for comfort or glamour for red carpet events.

"Depends on how badly the day is going," Midler said Monday. "It depends on -- everyone's always in a tizz, and everyone's always beside themselves to if it's going to work or not, and sometimes you have three or four things that, 'I can't wear that tonight.'"

She added, "So, it's very impromptu. It's very improvised. For me, anyway."