KEY POINTS Beyoncé kicked off the "Renaissance World Tour" at Stockholm's Friends Arena on Wednesday

Beyoncé performed a total of 37 songs, including "Crazy In Love" and "Love On Top," among others

The "Renaissance World Tour" will continue across Europe until July 9 before heading to the U.S.

Beyoncé has officially kicked off the "Renaissance World Tour" in Sweden, performing a 37-song setlist that included old and new music spanning her illustrious career.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old Grammy-winning musician performed a nearly three-hour set at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, five years since her last official tour, "On The Run II," in 2018, according to Variety.

Beyoncé — one of the richest singers in the world — opened her highly anticipated concert with songs from her previously released album "Renaissance," which crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

She also performed various tracks from her entire discography, including 2003's "Dangerously In Love," 2006's "B'Day," 2008's "I Am... Sasha Fierce," 2013's "Beyoncé," 2016's "Lemonade" and songs from her stint in the '90s musical group Destiny's Child.

The megastar performed slower tracks such as "Dangerously In Love 2" and "I Care" before transitioning into upbeat performances of "Cuff It" and "Alien Superstar." She also took her fans down memory lane as she incorporated her greatest hits, including "Love On Top," "Sweet Dreams," "Say My Name" and "Crazy in Love," among others.

Beyoncé definitely gave her fans what they wanted and more with her jaw-dropping dance performances, elaborate stage crafts and props such as dancing robot arms and the iconic chrome horse that was first featured on the cover of her 2022 chart-topping album.

The singer also gave a musical nod to Britney Spears' hit track, "Toxic," sampling an instrumental of the song at the latter half of the concert before she went on to sing "Thique."

"Queen Bey" announced that she will embark on the "Renaissance World Tour" in February, where she will perform in stadiums across the globe, including Europe and North America.

The European leg of the tour will continue until July 9 with stops in Belgium, France, Spain, Germany and Poland, before she performs a two-night show at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada. Afterward, she'll be touring different cities in the U.S., which will conclude on Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Check out all the songs she performed on the "Renaissance World Tour" opening night below, courtesy of Variety: