Torus Pak is often mistaken for just a food packaging company, but founder Rickard Gillblad is quick to correct that notion. "We just accidentally happen to be a packaging company," he says. In reality, Torus Pak is a method, an innovative and globally deployed approach to transforming how ready meals are prepared, presented, and perceived. With a presence in over a dozen countries and partnerships spanning hospitals, aviation, and private catering, the company is reshaping the entire meal value chain from the ground up.

At the core of Torus Pak is a deceptively simple idea: meals should look and feel as though they were cooked on-site, even when they are not. This is not about fooling people; it's about optimizing operations without sacrificing the experience. The method involves a specialized tray with a removable base, allowing a plated meal to retain its structure, presentation, and quality. Whether it's salmon with mashed potatoes or chicken with rice, the result appears freshly plated, directly from the kitchen, even if the cooking happened 6,000 miles away.

This "illusion of freshness" is not a gimmick. It holds serious implications for industries where food presentation is tightly linked to experience and satisfaction. Hospitals are Torus Pak's largest client sectors, and for good reason. As Gillblad explains, "Every hospital bed is a restaurant seat." When you are serving up to 1,100 meals a day in a facility, efficiency becomes critical, and so does morale. In one referenced example, a hospital in Heidelberg transitioned to portion-packed frozen meals to combat food waste and streamline operations.The result was a significant decrease in the amount of food being used overall, pointing to a dramatic reduction in waste. But the transition came at a cost: patient satisfaction plummeted when meals had to be eaten directly from trays.

Torus Pak is the solution that brings back that sense of dignity and care. It enables facilities to maintain the logistical advantages of centralized cooking while restoring the visual and psychological experience of fresh, individual plating. "The perception of food," says Gillblad, "is just as important as the nutrition itself."

But hospitals are not the only use case. Torus Pak has found an unlikely second industry: private jets. In an industry where billionaires expect perfection and flight attendants often lack culinary experience, Torus Pak provides the bridge. "The chef can confidently plate the right portions into the tray," Gillblad explains, "and the flight attendant can regenerate and serve it as if it were freshly plated." The result is a consistent luxury experience from kitchen to cabin.

This consistency, across industries and borders, is part of what has made Torus Pak not just scalable, but deeply relevant in sectors where operational efficiency and high-touch service must coexist. That relevance is now extending into dietary specialization. The company's newest initiative, "Thick and Thin," complements texture-modified meals provided in Torus Pak with a drinks dispenser designed for patients with dysphagia and similar conditions. From dementia to throat cancer, Torus Pak is helping vulnerable individuals eat and drink with comfort and dignity.

Through a global distribution partnership with Boncalina, Torus Pak is scaling these innovations in both the UK and Australia, with expansion into other markets underway. The company is not just selling meals, it's delivering a new philosophy around food service: efficient, dignified, and intelligent.

What makes Torus Pak different is not just the clever packaging or even the broad applicability. It's the strategic mindset behind it, a commitment to rethinking food logistics as a system, not a product. "We are not replacing packaging," Gillblad clarifies, "we are disrupting how the meal moves, how it's perceived, and how it performs."

And that disruption is gaining traction not because it's flashy, but because it saves costs. It reduces food waste, reduces staffing needs, preserves food quality, and most importantly, respects the experience of the person eating it. That's a method worth spreading.