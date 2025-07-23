Linda Livers, founder of SustainConsulting, LLC, a project management and strategy consultancy, has launched AI-powered solutions to help organizations do more with less. These services aim to eliminate repetitive, time-consuming tasks and save human energy for strategic priorities.

"With AI, we can give time back to entities like nonprofits who are doing vital work under budget and time constraints," says Livers. "AI solutions can make their days simpler, allowing them to focus on their mission. Imagine your development team powered by an AI assistant to scan for aligned grants, deliver daily updates, and draft research briefs. Saving 2–3 days a week, they could shift from administrative hustle to meaningful relationship-building with funders and prospects!"

SustainConsulting's new services are custom-built generative AI tools developed around each client's programs, messaging, and mission. These AI systems act as digital co-pilots that are set up to learn an organization's unique language and goals. They can be set up to work behind the scenes to automate workflows, conduct research, generate content, and improve efficiency across teams.

For fundraising teams, SustainConsulting's AI solutions can accelerate prospect research and grant matching. Its AI tools can identify funders with open calls for applications, analyze alignment with the nonprofit's mission, and compile detailed context about each opportunity. In addition, by structuring and querying publicly available data, they can deliver real-time intelligence, complete with deadlines, links, and next steps.

Meanwhile, in advocacy work, SustainConsulting's AI tools can support nonprofits in identifying and targeting policymakers. They can parse legislative data and state budget documents to locate aligned legislators and draft tailored outreach emails. Moreover, they can produce personalized video messages using AI-generated avatars, all with language grounded in each lawmaker's policy interests, campaign history, and committee assignments. These features can drastically reduce the time needed to prepare for complex campaigns.

SustainConsulting also has access to General IP education and information compiled by a licensed attorney, for example, updating of terms and conditions and privacy policies for this new era. Other consulting services include customized AI solutions for broader operational functions, including communications, coalition-building, event planning, and internal knowledge management. Whether creating consistent branded content across channels, mapping partnership ecosystems, or identifying the best tools for automation and near-instant content creation, the services are designed to boost the daily effectiveness and long-term sustainability of the organizations served.

Additionally, SustainConsulting supports clients with being current on AI developments such as optimizing their visibility in AI-driven search results through generative engine optimization (GEO) services. A YouTube channel is also in development to share bite-sized training videos, practical use cases, and real-world demonstrations to demystify AI for nonprofit teams. In the coming months, a streamlined signup and registration system will launch to help organizations easily onboard into the AI support network.

SustainConsulting, LLC's AI services are now available to nonprofits and advocacy organizations across the country, with a growing library of tools, training resources, and use cases tailored to the sector's growing needs. Livers states, "By using AI wisely, we can lower the barriers that prevent organizations from accessing tools and budgets, the same tools and insights that well-funded companies often take for granted. My goal is to see every client we work with feel empowered by technology."

It's worth noting that Livers has also developed a custom GPT-powered stock research assistant, designed to evaluate opportunities based on her personal investment criteria. Guided by an AI mentor, she's exploring how these tools can reshape decision-making, not just for organizations but for individuals, redefining what success looks like.