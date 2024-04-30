Reports have surfaced indicating that the Biden administration is gearing up to shake up federal drug policy. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is reportedly considering reclassifying marijuana, a move that could mark a significant shift in decades-long restrictions.

According to NBC News, the DEA is set to greenlight an opinion from the Department of Health and Human Service proposing that marijuana be downgraded from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug. This reclassification would signal a recognition of the drug's potential medical benefits and its comparatively lower risk of abuse compared to other substances.

However, before this proposal can become reality, it must pass through the White House Office of Management and Budget for review. If given the green light, it would not equate to full legalization for recreational use. Nonetheless, it represents a major milestone in loosening federal regulations surrounding marijuana, AP News reported.

The potential reclassification of marijuana has been hailed as a groundbreaking move that could pave the way for significant policy changes. This development, if realized, would represent a significant departure from longstanding federal drug policies and could have far-reaching implications for cannabis regulation in the U.S.