In a recent interview, President Joe Biden admitted that he may not have been able to last another four years in office, despite being confident that he would have emerged victorious over President-elect Donald Trump.

"So far, so good," he told USA Today. "But who knows what I'm going to be when I'm 86 years old?"

Following the televised presidential debate between Trump and Biden in June, many supporters and members of the Democratic Party began to raise issues with Biden's viability as the Democratic presidential candidate. Despite being the oldest President in American history, those close to Biden fervently contended that he was capable of another presidential term.

Biden asserted that he would have beaten Trump if he had been the Democratic candidate running against the President-elect, despite the loss suffered by his replacement, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It's presumptuous to say that, but I think yes," Biden said in the interview.

"When Trump was running again for reelection, I really thought I had the best chance of beating him," Biden continued. "But I also wasn't looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old. And so I did talk about passing the baton."

Biden continued to speak about the incoming President's perceived enemies, stating that he was considering granting them pardons in order to protect them from Trump's efforts to exact vengeance.

This includes figures such as former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney and Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, who was tasked with leading the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I tried to make clear that there was no need, and it was counterintuitive for his interest to go back and try to settle scores," Biden said. "He didn't reinforce it. He just basically listened," he said of Trump's response.

Originally published by Latin Times.