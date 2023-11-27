President Joe Biden will convene Monday the first meeting of a new group to support the country's supply chain. The administration is also announcing 30 initiatives to help products to reach consumers and businesses more easily.

The White House Council on Supply Chain Resilience will be co-chaired by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard. Members of other federal agencies also will be part of the group.

The measures announced by the administration include investments in production of essential medicines to mitigate drug shortages, grants for energy and recycling programs, data-sharing among agencies, infrastructure investments and even monitoring climate impacts on supply chains.

"These actions will help Americans get the products they need when they need them, enable reliable deliveries for businesses, strengthen our agriculture and food systems, and support good-paying, union jobs here at home," the White House said in a statement.

Supply chain issues caused by the Covid pandemic fueled U.S. inflation, which reached an annual rate of as much as 9.1% in June 2022, the highest level since the early 1980s.