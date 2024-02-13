President Joe Biden on Tuesday slammed former President Donald Trump's remarks questioning the United States' commitment to defend its NATO allies, calling them "dangerous" and "un-American."

Trump had previously expressed his stance on refusing U.S. protection for any NATO nation failing to fulfill their defense funding commitments to the alliance.

Speaking from the White House, Biden condemned Trump's comments, saying, "The former president has sent a dangerous, and shockingly, frankly un-American signal to the world."

These remarks came as Biden urged the House to vote on a $95 billion foreign aid bill to support Ukraine against a Russian invasion., which the Senate passed earlier the day.

"I urge Speaker Johnson to bring it to the floor immediately, immediately," said Biden. "There's no question that if the Senate bill were put on the floor in the House of Representatives, it would pass. It would pass. And the speaker knows that."

Trump's comments have long hinted at his disapproval of the United States' role in providing security for its allies. "You don't pay your bills, you get no protection. It's very simple," Trump stated during a campaign event in South Carolina. He argued that NATO countries needed to contribute more to the alliance. "Hundreds of billions of dollars came into NATO, and that's why they have money."

In contrast, Biden emphasized the importance of the mutual defense pact and called Trump's comments a breach of the "sacred commitment" among NATO countries.

"When America gives its word, it means something. When we make a commitment, we keep it. And NATO's a sacred commitment. Donald Trump looks at this as if it's a burden," Biden asserted, as per CNN.

He characterized Trump's comments as inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine, adding, "No other president in our history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator. Let me say this as clearly as I can: I never will. For God's sake, it's dumb, it's shameful, it's dangerous, it's un-American."

Trump, undeterred by criticism, reiterated his stance on NATO funding through a social media post, writing, "NATO Countries have to pay up. They're making a mockery of the U.S.A. Since my Statements on NATO, they're all starting to pay again."