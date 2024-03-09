President Biden's campaign released an advertisement on Saturday that will be shown in key battleground states. The ad links the president's age with his accomplishments during his first term.

"Look, I'm not a young guy. That's no secret," Biden, says in the new ad, titled "For You." "But here's the deal, I understand how to get things done for the American people."

Targeting voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina—all predicted to be battleground states in November—the advertisement is a part of a $30 million, six-week campaign.

In the 60-second long video, Biden narrates and discusses how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic after taking office, the health of the American economy, legislation aimed at bringing down prescription drug costs, the passing of a bipartisan infrastructure bill, and his resolve to defend access to reproductive health care following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which ended the federal right to an abortion.

Additionally, the advertisement drew contrasts between Biden and Trump by emphasizing the 2022 infrastructure law.

"Donald Trump believes the job of the president is to take care of Donald Trump," Biden says in the ad. "I believe the job of the president is to fight for you, the American people, and that's what I'm doing."

The final few seconds of the video feature someone off camera asking the president for "one more take", to which he replies, "Look, I'm very young, energetic, and handsome, what the hell am I doing this for?"

Biden and his aides, of late had largely dismissed questions about his age. The advertisement aims the campaign's approach to address the topic of Biden's age.

Talking about the ad campaign, campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement, "Y'all want to talk about age? Let's talk about age. At 77, Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. At 78, he led us through the COVID crisis, put us on a path to creating nearly 15 million new jobs since the day he took office, and passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to repair our roads and bridges and expand access to broadband internet to every community," Tyler said. "At 79, he got us the most significant gun safety legislation in a generation and became the first president to beat Big Pharma and cap the cost of insulin at $35 for seniors."

"Trump may be four years younger than Joe Biden, but his ideas are old as hell and they've already been rejected by the American people," Tyler added. "Joe Biden is running to make sure we reject them for good."

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll conducted last week, 73% of registered voters believe that Joe Biden is too old to be a successful president. An NBC News poll released last month found that 62% of voters had "major concerns" about the president's age.

Biden, 81, is the oldest person ever elected as president. Former President Donald Trump is 77.