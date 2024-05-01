President Joe Biden and his reelection campaign have slammed the remarks made by Donald Trump in a recent interview with Time magazine that were published on Tuesday.

They expressed concerns about Trump's views on abortion, and also criticized the former president for his stance on immigration, particularly his mention of mass deportations if he were to return to power.

In the interview, Trump refrained from committing to vetoing federal restrictions on abortion if such legislation reaches his desk. He declined to express his stance on whether women should have access to abortion pills. Trump also said that he would not intervene if states with abortion bans chose to penalize women who seek the procedure.

Reacting to the interview, Biden expressed his disapproval, saying, "This is reprehensible. Donald Trump doesn't trust women. I do," in a post on X, previously known as Twitter.

Leading up to the 2024 election, the Biden campaign has been proactive in highlighting Trump's three Supreme Court appointments, emphasizing their role in the pivotal 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which reversed a constitutional right to abortion. Trump has reiterated his support for abortion laws to be determined at the state level rather than on a national scale.

When questioned about states with abortion bans potentially penalizing women, Trump said: "I don't have to be comfortable or uncomfortable. The states are going to make that decision. The states are going to have to be comfortable or uncomfortable, not me."

Biden 2024 campaign co-Chair Rep. Veronica Escobar strongly condemned Trump's immigration comments too, characterizing them as "troubling and dangerous rhetoric."

She said that Trump's proposed policies, including mass deportations and the use of military and law enforcement, are not only cruel but also run counter to American values.

Trump hinted at the possibility of new detention camps to accommodate immigrants earmarked for deportation but stopped short of outright rejecting the idea. He suggested that the necessity for such camps might be minimized due to plans to expedite deportations, stating, "there wouldn't be that much of a need for [camps], because of the fact that we're going to be moving them out. We're going to bring them back from where they came."

Time magazine also released an extensive fact-checking piece scrutinizing Trump's remarks, particularly regarding the count of undocumented immigrants in the U.S., among other topics.