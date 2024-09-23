The Biden Administration is enacting ways to protect the U.S from "new threats" to national security, starting with the automotive supply chain.

The Administration announced a proposal from the Department of Commerce to "prohibit the sale or import of connected vehicles that incorporate certain technology and the import of particular components themselves from countries of concern," specifically calling attention to software and hardware from Russia and the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The Department of Transportation defines connected vehicles technologies as "equipment, applications, or systems that use V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communications to address safety, system efficiency, or mobility on our roadways." Essentially, any car with an internet connection via Bluetooth, cellular, satellite, and Wi-Fi modules is a connected vehicle.

The proposed ban on software would prohibit the import or sale of connected vehicle systems "designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied" by any company with connections to PRC or Russia. It would also restrict the import of vehicle connectivity system hardware equipment.

The ban on software would take effect for Model Year 2027 while hardware would begin with Model Year 2030, or January 1, 2029, for units without a model year. There would be exceptions, however, for parties such as smaller vehicle producers to avoid disruptions to the industry.

The Administration claimed the proposed prohibition comes as Chinese automakers seek to "dominate connected vehicle technologies in the United States and globally, posing new threats to our national security." Some of the threats cited include collecting and exploiting sensitive information and disrupting infrastructure and vehicle operations.

The Department of Commerce stated China and Russia pose "particularly acute threats" since they can use "critical technologies within our supply chains for surveillance and sabotage to undermine national security."