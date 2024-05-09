President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Donald Trump wouldn't accept the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.

Claiming he has little concern about his reelection chances, Biden said in an interview on CNN that Trump was unlikely to accept the results if he loses.

"I promise you he won't, which is dangerous," Biden said in an interview on CNN.

"The guy is not a democrat with a small 'd,'" the President added.

The remark comes days after Trump said in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he may not accept the 2024 election results in Wisconsin if he finds it illegitimate, and warned there would be political violence surrounding the election in a Times interview.

Wisconsin, a Midwestern battleground state, holds significant electoral importance, having been won by Trump in 2016 but by Biden in 2020.

Trump had alleged election fraud and unsuccessfully sought to invalidate nearly 240,000 ballots cast for Biden after these election.

In the interview, Trump reiterated his claims of victory in Wisconsin, a state he lost to Biden by approximately 21,000 votes in the 2020 election.

Trump said that he would not hesitate to raise doubts about Wisconsin again if he believes there are irregularities with the results, adding that he would be failing the country if he did not express concerns about the electoral process.

"If everything's honest, I'll gladly accept the results. I don't change on that. If it's not, you have to fight for the right of the country," Trump said.

Biden has previously responded to Trump's statement, saying the former President is a threat to democracy.

Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer said last week that Trump is a danger to the Constitution and a "threat to our democracy".

"The American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge," Singer said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also called it "dangerous election denial conspiracy theories" promoted by some on the right.

"There is no place for putting — putting yourself above your entire country. Like President Biden has previously committed, he will accept the will of the American people," Jean-Pierre said.