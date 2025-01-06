Outgoing President Joe Biden's faulty memory is back at being a viral interest.

Adding to his history of embarrassing gaffes, Biden called a young man, named "Alicio," up on stage to wish him a Happy Birthday, but he bungled the lyrics and forgot the young man's name. Biden, 82, sang "Happy Birthday" into the mic at a public event, with a crowd of people watching. However, he struggled to get through the song, forgetting the lyrics and the birthday boy's name.

In a post shared on X, Biden can be seen having a lighthearted moment on stage with the young man on his side.

Attempting to celebrate his birthday, Biden sings "Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you, happy birthday to...," before trailing off, and the crowd fills in the gap with laughter.

Biden's blunder gained immense traction and sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users eagerly counted down to Donald Trump's potential return to office, others couldn't help but laugh at the outgoing president's confusion.

The young guy was smart enough to take this in his stride and laugh it off.

Concerns about President Biden's well-being have surged following multiple incidents during his presidency. A recent Wall Street Journal article revealed that staff has been managing a "diminished" president, providing repeated instructions for basic tasks and restructuring his schedule to accommodate "bad days".

One user likened Biden's fumble to Vice President Kamala Harris's occasional slip-ups, stating, "That is almost as bad as Kamala reciting the pledge of allegiance." Another quipped, "Joe chokes up singing Happy Birthday to 'whatever the f*ck your name is.'"

A user said, "He only did it for some ice cream," while another added, "I'm surprised he could remember the happy birthday part."

In another foot-in-mouth moment during someone's birthday, Biden embarrassingly forgot the name of Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter-in-law, Arndrea Waters King, while singing "Happy Birthday" to her. The awkward incident occurred during an event organized by Al Sharpton's National Action Network, where Biden was speaking to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

When Biden was unable to remember the birthday girl's name, his attempt to sing "Happy Birthday" devolved into a humiliating moment, and he finally blurted out, "Happy birthday, dear Valz-dvit." The King family's response was priceless; they laughed awkwardly and looked confused.