William Douglas (known as Will) doesn't recall a specific moment when his weight first became a concern; he had always been a bigger guy. But when COVID-19 hit and left him bedridden, everything changed. "I had no energy to eat, no energy to even stand," he said. "It really made me stop and think about my health for the first time."

After recovering, a physical checkup confirmed he had no immediate health issues, but the doctor warned that without changes, he could face serious problems in his late 30s or early 40s. "That put everything in perspective for me," Will said. "I realized I needed to take my health seriously, before it was too late."

The turning point was not instant. After that doctor's visit, a full year went by where Will admitted he "slacked off" and reverted to poor eating habits. But one day, while on a walk, something shifted. "I was trying to get to 10,000 steps a day, and I passed by a gym," he said. "I don't know why, but I went in and asked about a session. The first one was free, and it was the first time in years I had worked out."

That workout lit a fire. He signed up immediately and committed to going regularly. The small spark turned into a snowball. "It became contagious," he said. "At first it was 20 pounds, then 50, then 100. Every milestone pushed me to chase the next one." William would go on to lose 150 pounds.

But the journey was far from easy. "There were definitely moments I wanted to take days off," he admitted. "That's always been my weakness, telling myself I'll start again tomorrow. But tomorrow becomes next week, next month, next year." To stay on track, he created a simple rule for himself: just walk to the gym. "Once I got there, it didn't make sense to turn back," he recalled.

His mindset was not the only hurdle; dieting proved even more difficult. "That was the hardest part," he said. "But when I realized I was not losing the weight I wanted, I had to get serious. I had to eat clean, consistently. That made a big difference."

Behind the scenes of his physical transformation was something deeper. "What really stuck with me was seeing all these news stories of black men dying young," he said. "Guys in their late 40s, early 50s, passing from preventable health issues. I didn't want to become another statistic. I knew if I didn't take control of my health, that could be me."

Today, Will is channeling his journey into purpose. His website, One's Own Will, originally launched in 2018, became a platform to document his progress and share insights from his fitness and nutrition routines. "I fell off back then," he said. "But in 2022, I came back with laser focus. I was ready."

His Instagram, where he posts updates, transformation photos, and messages of encouragement, has become a thriving community. "That support has been everything," he said. "Every time someone says 'you are inspiring,' it pushes me forward. It reminds me that this journey is bigger than just me."

Will is now building out his brand beyond social media. He's working toward his CPT (Certified Personal Trainer) license, developing merchandise, and exploring motivational speaking. "I love the idea of using my story to inspire others," he said. "If someone sees me and thinks, 'If he can do it, I can too,' that means everything."

With his weight-loss journey behind him, his fitness goals have evolved. "Now, I'm focused on my physique, building muscle, shaping my body," he said. "I'm also looking to compete in more Spartan races. I did one last year at Citi Field in Queens, and I want to do more."

Asked what advice he has for others who feel stuck, Will doesn't sugarcoat the truth. "Take it one day at a time," he said. "Don't get in your own head. Your mind will always try to keep you comfortable, but comfort is what holds you back. The hardest battle is the one with the person in the mirror. But if you stick with it, you will win."

From 300+ pounds to Spartan runs, from self-doubt to self-discipline, William Douglas is not just transforming his body; he's changing lives. And he's just getting started.