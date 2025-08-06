L. Neal Pearcy never imagined he would become an author. But when cancer came knocking, it not only changed his life, it redefined his mission. At 83, Pearcy is many things: a father, a former marketing executive, a football lover, a cancer survivor, and now, a voice of strength and clarity for anyone facing a terminal diagnosis.

Pearcy's story doesn't begin with cancer, though. It begins with loss. When he was just eight years old, his father died from a burst appendix, a traumatic and painful event that upended his world. "My mother had a horrible response to it," Pearcy shared. "She nearly lost her mind." In the aftermath, Pearcy was moved from place to place as his mother struggled to cope and work, and he found himself in and out of foster homes.

"I had very low self-esteem," he said. "I didn't feel like I belonged anywhere." That changed in eighth grade when a football coach invited him to join the freshman team. The sport gave Pearcy a sense of identity and direction. "I was thinking of quitting school. But football gave me something to stick with. It gave me pride. It gave me purpose."

Years later, while working in the computer systems marketing field, Pearcy began experiencing pain in his back. It was, as he put it, a bolt of shock: a tumor was discovered and cancer was confirmed, all in one day. "It's a total shock," he said. "Everyone who gets that kind of diagnosis is hit with it like a brick."

What followed was a challenging journey of treatment, surgeries, and recovery. But Pearcy did more than just endure; he began to reflect. He saw firsthand how little guidance existed for people facing a devastating diagnosis. And he realized something crucial: the importance of mindset. "I noticed that once I was diagnosed, that was all I could think about," he recalled. "But I needed to stop thinking about dying. I needed to start thinking about living."

This insight became the foundation for his writing. Pearcy released his first book as a self-published effort, which introduced the core philosophy he still stands by: do your own research. "We are taught to accept what doctors say without question. But if you are not learning about your own illness, you are just waiting."

The first book, while close to Pearcy's heart, didn't reach as wide an audience as he'd hoped. It lacked the polish and structure that his second book, Tips on Staying Alive, now delivers. "The difference was the writing," he admitted. "I had help this time from someone who really understood how to bring it all together."

The new book, written in the first person, presents Pearcy's life, insights, and affirmations with candor and compassion towards wellness. It draws not only from his experience with cancer but also from his time battling diabetes, obesity, and heart complications. Along the way, he lost 120 pounds, embraced plant-based eating, and found a new purpose in teaching others how to do the same.

But for Pearcy, the most emotional chapter was Chapter 10, his personal account of childhood, loss, and the coach who changed his life. "Twelve years after I graduated from high school, I ran into him again. I got the chance to tell him he saved my life."

Now, Pearcy's mission is to pay that forward. Whether you are dealing with a diagnosis or trying to prevent one, his advice is the same: take control, take action, and don't wait until it's too late.