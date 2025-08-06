Insights to English, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the way grammar is taught to English language learners, has launched a new call for equity in education. With innovative videos tailored specifically for teachers, Insights to English is reimagining grammar teaching, and now, it's inviting the global community to help scale that impact.

Founded by former engineer-turned-educator Erik Arndt, he was quickly recognized with an esteemed award in the field of education for his forward-thinking approaches to transforming learning. Insights to English was born out of years of teaching English in Turkey and Hungary, where he saw firsthand how rigid and outdated grammar instruction left many learners confused and disheartened. "I kept hearing students say, I just don't get it," Arndt says. "The textbooks from big publishers all presented grammar the same way, in ways that were designed decades ago. Teaching and learning styles have changed, but the materials haven't kept up."

Insights to English doesn't add more noise to the already crowded grammar education space. Instead, it offers something refreshingly different. Unlike most grammar videos that speak directly to students, Insights focuses on empowering teachers with new tools, explanations, and models that supplement their existing curriculum. Every video introduces a new way of presenting grammar concepts, especially designed to reach students who struggle with traditional explanations.

The Insights Illuminated Approach helps educators draw meaningful links between grammar topics, aiding long-term retention and deeper understanding. "Our videos are not designed for just getting through the next lesson," Arndt confirms. "They help teachers teach with confidence and help students truly understand how grammar works, so they can use it flexibly, creatively, and accurately in the real world."

Founded in 2017, Insights to English has already reached thousands of educators, but to meet growing demand and expand worldwide, the nonprofit needs support from values-aligned partners. Potential collaborators may include, from educational organizations seeking to expand teacher training resources, to donors who believe in the power of language to unlock opportunities, and ESL training programs. NGOs working in global literacy, refugee education, or rural education access are also welcome.

For partners, the opportunity is both practical and profound. Collaborating with Insights to English means helping break down barriers to high-quality education, particularly in underserved communities where better English proficiency can open doors to higher education, better employment, and global mobility. "English is the world's lingua franca," Arndt explains. "A strong command of the language can radically improve someone's life trajectory. By improving grammar learning instruction, we're not just improving test scores but also changing futures." Partners also gain access to a well-developed resource library, with tools that can enhance their own programs and empower the educators they serve.

Given further funding, Insights to English hopes to expand their offerings and develop full courses: one for advanced learners who seek to communicate with greater precision and professionalism; one for teachers as a supplement to their TESOL certification; and a series of mini-courses for classes, each centered around the unifying elements of grammar and bringing the Insights Illuminated Approach to the forefront. The nonprofit also envisions a community network for educators to share tips, ideas, and real-world applications of the Insights methods.

Insights to English believes quality education should be accessible to everyone, everywhere. That's why the organization is seeking partners who share this ethos and who are ready to help elevate the experience of English language learning across the globe. "Whether you're an NGO, a TESOL trainer, or a philanthropist passionate about educational equality, we'd love to connect," Arndt states. "When you integrate our methods with your community, resources, or cultural connections, together we can improve English education. When we empower more teachers, we can impact more learners across the globe."