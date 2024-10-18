KEY POINTS World Chain seeks to ensure that 'blockchains' ultimately benefit humans first'

Worldcoin, the Sam Altman-founded crypto-biometrics project, has rebranded into World and launched an Ethereum layer 2 blockchain called World Chain that should improve efficiency for Worldcoin (WLD) token users.

The World Chain network, which is backed by some of the world's top blockchain apps and providers such as Optimism and Uniswap, is touted as "the first blockchain designed to benefit humans first."

Chain With Most Verified Human Users

"Today, World Chain is already the chain with the largest number of individually verified humans," World said in a statement Thursday. The project went on to note that the layer 2 solution natively integrates with World ID, which it said was "the only anonymous identity verification protocol that exists onchain today."

World Chain will also integrate with on-ramp and off-ramp solutions, as well as stablecoin markets in a bid to meet the demand of users worldwide who are fast adopting cryptocurrencies.

World Chain is now open to every human 🫡 pic.twitter.com/5lVdVM9Em0 — World (@worldcoin) October 18, 2024

World noted that holders of the World ID predominantly live in countries where stablecoin and crypto adoption is growing the fastest, and while it seeks to drive broader crypto and blockchain adoption, it also wants to prioritize verified humans.

"World Chain's vision is to ensure that blockchains ultimately benefit humans first," World said.

Support from Top Blockchain Service Providers

As mentioned, World Chain is backed by some of the industry's most prominent apps and service providers including but not limited to:

Uniswap – where users can swap their cryptocurrencies

Alchemy – for on-chain builders

Optimism – for shared security and blockchain interoperability

Safe – for multisig wallet support

Dune Analytics – for data analytics

Fireblocks – for cutting-edge institutional custody

Introducing World App 3.0

Aside from launching a new blockchain, World also launched its "super app for humans" on Thursday, which it said comes with new "powerful" features and product updates, such as the Mini Apps.

The Mini Apps platform will allow third-party apps to run inside World App and integrate with a user's World ID. Users can chat, top their phones using digital assets, pay games with other verified humans, and send money to friends.

Introducing World App 3.0, the super app for humans. Now featuring Mini Apps. pic.twitter.com/Db8GYXBg4n — World (@worldcoin) October 17, 2024

World App also features a wallet that World said is now the third-largest crypto wallet in the world. World App Wallet supports World Chain, has new ramps to allow for depositing and withdrawing funds more easily, comes with World Pay for paying anyone around the world at no cost within seconds, and features a vault where users can earn on assets they hold through the app.

Toward a Human-First World Amid Global Scrutiny

World's rebranding and layer 2 blockchain launch came amid global criticism over its biometrics collection process that some governments alleged were brimming with privacy concerns.

Following an order for a three-month ban in Portugal and Spain, World changed its system, allowing users to "unverify" their World IDs through permanent iris code deletion.