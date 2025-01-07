CES 2025 has arrived promising to captivate attendees with groundbreaking innovations. The event, which is taking place in approximately 2.5 million net square feet of floor space in Las Vegas, will showcase revolutionary technological developments across all industries with latest advancements in AI.

Organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), everyone will have the chance to get overwhelmed with the vast number of technological advancements on display at the event.

Consumers, tech buffs, and the average user will have a feast at the awesome amount of new stuff that will be catering to a host of industries like personal tech, health care, and transportation. Those who have already immersed themselves in the world of artificial intelligence will find the event worth a visit because many of the exhibits are expected to have AI-driven stuff.

The CES is not only the first big tech event of the year, but it also sets the tone when it comes to innovations for the succeeding months. So get ready to meet 4,500 exhibitors, including 1,400 startups, according to Forbes.

Gary Shapiro, CEO and vice chair of the CTA, mentioned something noteworthy about the event as well, noting the character behind the exhibitors.

"These are the people getting together, focusing on solving some of the world's biggest problems — and magic occurs," he said in an Associated Press report.

Shapiro also added that organizers expect approximately 50,000 attendees from outside the U.S. Aside from startups, big names like Nvidia, Panasonic, Honda, and Volvo among others will be making their presence felt at the event.

Organizers also took into consideration the recent developments near the venue involving a highly decorated soldier who shot himself inside a Tesla number loaded with explosives. The car then burst into flames, particularly right outside the Las Vegas hotel of President-elect Donald Trump.

With the proximity to the event-space, attendees may expect a tighter security, which Shapiro no longer delved into the specifics on how this would be carried out.

On the overall, Shapiro said that the "show is serving humanity and using technology and innovation to fill in gaps where we need a lot more work."

Here are some of the exciting products that await CES 2025 attendees:

TVs with AI integration - These includes TVs that automatically enhances images from old movies and shows through HDR remastering.

Roborock Saros Z70 - This is a robotic vacuum cleaner with an arm, which could pick up debris from the floor, up to a considerable weight of 300gms.

Samsung Ballie - This is a robot ball that has a projector on its tummy.

Eclipsa Audio - A new 3D audio format which does not have licensing fees, and would go head to head with Dolby Atmos.

TCL 60 XE Nxtpaper 5G - A smartphone that is less harmful to the eyes since it blocks blue light.

Schlage's hands-free smart lock - This lock is so smart it will automatically unlock the door if you would be reaching for the handle.

In addition, from EVs to autonomous systems, major players like BMW and Hyundai will showcase their latest innovations.

There have been new laptop announcements from HP, Dell, and Acer. HP's Elitebook series got an AI boost, and Dell nixed its XPS namesake to rebrand its entire portfolio into the Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max. These Dell models is powered by AI capabilities alongside Wi-Fi 7 support and snappy performance.

Nvidia released its highly anticipated RTX 50-series chips -- GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 -- for desktops and laptops targeting gamers, creators and developers.