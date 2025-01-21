Donald Trump was called out by an Episcopal Church bishop during the inauguration prayer service, during which she asked him to "have mercy" on LGBTQ+ children.

Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, addressed Trump directly as the newly inaugurated president sat with his family and Vice President JD Vance at Washington National Cathedral.

In what she referred to as "one final plea," Budde told Trump from the altar, "In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families. Some who fear for their lives."

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde: "The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors...may I ask you to have mercy Mr. President on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away." pic.twitter.com/iXaHJrPsof — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2025

The bishop also used her time to ask Trump to also "have mercy" on undocumented immigrants, who she said have families and contribute to American society.

"They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors," Budde continued. "May I ask you to have mercy Mr. President on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away."

Budde added that she wished Trump would "help those fleeing warzones and persecution in their own lands" by welcoming them to the United States, adding, "for we were all once strangers in this land."

As the bishop's sermon progressed, Trump could be seen watching her between switching from looking at the ground or at his prayer booklet. His daughter Tiffany Trump, who sat in the row behind him, turned to her husband at one point, while Vance turned to look at his wife, Usha Vance.

Trump has already signed an executive order stating that only two sexes, male and female, will be recognized by the U.S. government. The order stated that government officials or documents use the word "sex" instead of "gender" in the name of protecting "women's rights," NBC News reported.

Advocates have already expressed concerns about the implications for LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly transgender children and adults who have come under fire by politicians in recent months.

Trump also took down the border app CBP One which migrants had been able to use to enter the border legally, in addition to beginning the process of eliminating birthright citizenship, as reported by CNN.

Budde has spoken out against Trump in the past, previously calling the president's decision to take photos with a Bible at St. John's Episcopal Church after the church was damaged by protestors in 2020 a "backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus," the Christian Post reported.

Originally published by Latin Times.