KEY POINTS Blac Chyna opened up about her decision to reverse some of her cosmetic surgeries

She revealed that she had an "illegal procedure" done by an unlicensed doctor

Chyna underwent an eight-hour operation to have all the silicone in her butt removed

Blac Chyna got candid about the work she had done on herself and her recent decision to reverse many of her cosmetic enhancements.

In an interview with "Access Hollywood," the 34-year-old reality star said she underwent several cosmetic surgeries over the years, including a dangerous "illegal" procedure that left her with negative side effects.

Chyna, who now goes by her real name Angela Renée White, revealed that she became worried about her previous butt augmentation because she received "illegal silicone injections" at age 19 from an unlicensed doctor.

"This is a regular person that's doing it, so they're getting whatever substance that they're doing and giving it to you," the model said. "They're not telling you, 'Hey, you could possibly die.'"

She touched on how it affected her health, saying, "My rear end would get super inflamed and it would get very hard and very hot and it was very scary."

Chyna reportedly underwent an eight-hour surgery to remove the silicone in her buttocks and is now recovering from the procedure.

Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon Dr. David Matlock, who did the operation, said that the model was "lucky" as she didn't suffer from serious side effects such as infection, abscesses or sepsis, which could lead to death.

The Lashed beauty bar founder had about 1,250 cubic centimeters, or "a 2-liter Coke bottle's" worth of silicone removed from her body. She said she lost about 10 pounds from the removal.

Elsewhere in the interview, Chyna admitted to having undergone "a lot of procedures" in the past, including five boob jobs, three liposuctions, fillers and butt augmentation. But she promised that she is now "completely done" with plastic surgery.

Earlier this month, the model started documenting the process of reversing her cosmetic procedures, including her facial fillers and silicone body implants, via Instagram. She admitted to feeling regret over getting such procedures done at a young age and said that she was influenced because "everybody was doing it."

"Enough is enough. It all has to come out," Chyna said in the video. "Back to the baseline. Honestly, I'm just tired of the look, and it's just not flattering, it's not what I look like. It totally changed my face."

She continued, "Let this be a lesson. Don't even do it, y'all. It's not even worth it. I did it when I was so young. I didn't even give my body time to fully develop. So we try to do these things at a very young age. Just trust me, it's going to come."

The socialite also recently revealed that she will no longer use her OnlyFans account, which reportedly earned her $240 million in 2021, according to research publisher Statista.

"I don't do OnlyFans anymore, I don't do it anymore at all," she said during an interview on Revolt's "The Jason Lee Show." "I'm just changing everything about me. It's a dead end. All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I'm worth way more than that."

Over the past weeks, she further shared parts of her life-changing journey, including a video of her demonic tattoo getting removed and her baptism.