The webpage of a Black Medal of Honor Recipient has been restored by the US Defense Department after it was removed and had the letters "DEI" added to its address.

The page dedicated to Medal of Honor recipient US Army Major General Charles Calvin Rogers no longer worked, simply leading to a "404" error message, The Guardian reported on Saturday. The page's URL had also been altered to say "deimedal" instead of just "medal" as it had previously, with an error message reading: "The page you are looking for might have been moved, renamed, or may be temporarily unavailable."

"The department has restored the Medal of Honor story about army Maj Gen Charles Calvin Rogers ... The story was removed during auto removal process," said a State Department spokesperson.

Rogers was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Nixon in 1970 for his service in the Vietnam War. He became the highest-ranking African American to receive the honor, and is further recognized in the West Virginia Military Hall of Fame.

The disappearance of his webpage was noted by users on Bluesky, who expressed outrage at its removal. Following this, the website was restored on Monday, fully operational with the DEI reference having been removed from its URL.

President Donald Trump has launched a war on DEI since his inauguration earlier this year, having signed multiple executive orders eliminating federal DEI programs in just his first few days in office. One such order aimed to conclude all "mandates, policies, programs, preferences and activities in the federal government," which, according to the Trump administration, are "illegal DEI and 'diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility' (DEIA) programs."

Originally published by Latin Times.