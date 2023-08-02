KEY POINTS Reports circulated that BLACKPINK's Jisoo is dating South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun

Their respective agencies, YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment, confirmed the news

The two stars have been hanging out at Jisoo's apartment

BLACKPINK member Jisoo and South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun are the newest celebrity couple in South Korea.

Local media outlet Dispatch recently reported that the 28-year-old South Korean artist and 35-year-old "See You In My 19th Life" star have been seeing each other since May of this year and have been spotted together near the former's residence in Yongsan district in Seoul, per Koreaboo.

Dispatch reporting Ahn Bohyun and BLACKPINK Jisoo are currently in a relationship, the two said to mostly spent date at home



due to their respective busy schedule, Ahn Bohyun said to arrange his schedule to match Jisoo's when she's in Koreahttps://t.co/9ZZJnMOdne pic.twitter.com/gpkUYzi2RD — KPOP WORLD INA (@kpopers_family) August 3, 2023

The couple has been hanging out at Jisoo's apartment, as Ahn would usually visit the singer-actress there, according to the outlet. The actor often wore comfortable clothes and brought take-out food during their dates, as seen in photos unveiled by Dispatch.

An unnamed source also claimed that Bo-hyun would often coordinate his schedule with Jisoo, given that she is currently on a world tour alongside her BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jennie and Rosé.

International Business Times couldn't independently verify the information. But their respective agencies, YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment, have already confirmed the dating rumors.

"They are getting to know each other with positive feelings. We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth," Jisoo's longtime music label, YG, said in a statement to Soompi. Meanwhile, FN — Ahn's agency — released a similar statement, hoping that fans would welcome their relationship warmly.

Following the news, the K-Pop community went crazy on Twitter, sharing their shocked expression on the latest couple to be outed by Dispatch. Some even mentioned that Jisoo was the last person they expected to reveal she was dating. Most, however, congratulated the couple.

"Where did this come from? Wait, I'm shook," one user said.

Another commented, "Out of all the girls in BLACKPINK, I NEVER thought Jisoo would be the first to confirm a relationship."

"Bro, I was scrolling through YouTube and saw someone post they were dating and didn't even move just to find out it's true. I'm gagged. Like IM GAGGED," a third user shared.

Bro I was scrolling through YouTube and saw someone post they were dating and didn't even move just to find out it's true. I'm gagged. Like IM GAGGED. https://t.co/h7JrWiWZr3 pic.twitter.com/0WSxOPNGGG — ☀️| LaliChengJenSoo :) (@BlinkLuvly) August 3, 2023

"They match so well, congrats both of you! Be happy," a fourth user stated.

Another wrote, "The most random news of the day, but I am so [so] happy for her. I hope she knows we all will always love her and back her up."

"Imagine them being so good at their crafts that we only have one option, but to accept them completely and cheer for them. I'm so happy for them," a sixth user added.

Jisoo and her bandmates will perform again at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Aug. 11.

Meanwhile, Bo-hyun's latest Netflix drama, "See You In My 19th Life," recently concluded. There, he starred alongside other big names in the K-drama industry, such as Shin Hye-sun, Ha Yoon-kyung, Lee Chae-min, and Ahn Dong-Goo, among others.

The actor is also well-known for the dramas "Yumi Cells," "Military Prosecutor Doberman," "My Name" and "Itaewon Class."