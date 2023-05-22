KEY POINTS Blackpink is the first female girl group to cross $100 million in ticket sales for "Born Pink"

The quartet is now the highest-grossing female group, with 29 remaining dates left on the tour

Blackpink is in talks of a contract renewal with YG Entertainment

Blackpink has achieved another historic milestone in its career, becoming the first-ever girl group to cross $100 million in ticket sales for its "Born Pink" world tour.

The four-member South Korean pop girl group — consisting of Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo — kicked off its highly anticipated world tour in October last year with a back-to-back show at Seoul's KSPO Dome in South Korea, which continued across different cities in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia.

The "Born Pink" world tour attracted millions of attendees, making it the highest-grossing female group concert tour of all time, though there are still 29 remaining dates left, according to AllKpop.

Blackpink also had a successful U.S. run, where they made history as the first female group to earn more than $3 million for one arena during the band's two-night show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey in November last year. The act accumulated $3.297 million each night.

In June, Blackpink is scheduled to perform in several stadiums across Australia, including the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. More tour dates have yet to be announced for the latter part of 2023.

The quartet is in talks with its entertainment label, YG Entertainment, for a possible contract renewal. The members' contracts are expected to end by the third quarter of this year, but details about the signing have remained under wraps.

Earlier this year, rumors circulated that the K-pop sensation is being offered "much higher guarantees" from different entertainment agencies, which their label is allegedly unable to match, per AllKpop. Lisa, for example, was allegedly offered KRW 100 billion ($74.6 million) to switch labels following the success of her solo debut with "Lalisa" in 2021.

International Business Times could not independently verify the report's accuracy, but an exclusive report from local outlet Starnews claimed that Blackpink has decided to stay with YG Entertainment and that all four members of the internationally acclaimed group will be renewing their individual contracts. It did not state what ultimately led to the decision. But it is believed that the "scale and reception" of Blackpink's ongoing tour factored in.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 and is continuously breaking Guinness World Record titles, selling out stadiums worldwide, and releasing chart-topping hits. The group is best known for several hit tracks, including "Shut Down," "Lovesick Girls," "How You Like That," "Typa Girl" and "Boombayah," among others.