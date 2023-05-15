KEY POINTS Rosé told fans at their concert at the National Stadium in Singapore that "Blackpink isn't going anywhere"

Rosé assured fans that they'll see more of Blackpink in the future, despite rumors circulating about the group's contract renewal with their label YG Entertainment.

On Saturday, the South Korean pop girl group — composed of Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé — performed in front of thousands of fans at the National Stadium in Singapore as part of their "Born Pink" world tour.

But before the quartet proceeded with their performance, they took some time to interact with the crowd. The 26-year-old vocalist and lead dancer delivered a heartwarming speech, thanking the fans for "waiting patiently" for their arrival and also seemingly hinting at the status of their contract, which is expected to end in August.

"We know you guys waited a long time for us to come back. Four years is ... not a short time, it's a long time. So thank you for waiting patiently for us and thank you for supporting our music for the past four years," Rosé said during the concert before fellow member Lisa corrected her that it was "seven years," as seen in a video shared by Twitter user @intolalisa_m.

"Blackpink isn't going anywhere. [We] love you so much," Rosé concluded before the fans erupted into cheers.

Blackpink said they ain't going nowhere after 7 years 🫡 pic.twitter.com/BAtrGzNwFC — 🐥 (@intolalisa_m) May 14, 2023

The "On the Ground" singer's statement seemingly hinted that all four members are planning to renew their contracts with the South Korea-based entertainment agency founded by music executive Yang Hyun-Suk in 1996.

Blackpink officially debuted in 2016 with a seven-year contract, which will end by the third quarter of this year. But the group has yet to officially announce plans to move forward with the company.

Earlier this year, reports circulated that the internationally acclaimed girl group received "much higher guarantees," which would be hard for YG Entertainment to match. Lisa was allegedly offered KRW 100 billion ($74.6 million) to switch labels, while offers for the other members remain unknown, AllKpop reported.

International Business Times could not independently verify this information, but an exclusive report from local outlet Star News claimed that all four members of Blackpink are planning to "maintain their current relationship" with their current label, and it is believed that the "scale and reception" of the group's ongoing world tour affected their decision.

Blackpink has achieved massive success in recent years, going on a sold-out world tour across cities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, having chart-topping singles, and breaking several Guinness World Records. They are known for their hits such as "Kill This Love," "Pink Venom," "Boombayah" and "Shut Down," among others.

The group has attracted millions of fans — known as Blinks — worldwide, which was previously proven after they broke the Guinness World Record for being the first K-pop group to surpass 2 billion views on YouTube, became Spotify's most streamed girl group with 8.8 billion streams, and their channel became the most-viewed on YouTube.

Blackpink will continue with their "Born Pink" world tour in June, performing at three stadiums across Australia. More concert dates and locations are expected to be released soon.