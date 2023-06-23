KEY POINTS Colin Crooks appeared on tvN's "You Quiz On The Block"

Blackpink has captured the heart of millions of fans worldwide, regardless of age, gender, race, or religion, and the British ambassador to the Republic of Korea is no exception.

Colin Crooks — who was assigned as the late Queen Elizabeth II's ambassador to Korea in February 2022 — appeared in an episode of tvN's "You Quiz On The Block," Wednesday, to speak about his role in diplomatic relations as well as his life living in the country.

Interestingly, Crooks was down with answering any question that came his way and later confessed that he was a fan of the international superstars when asked by host Jo Se-ho about his favorite singer in the country.

"I usually like singers from the '90s like Seo Taiji [but] I like Blackpink as a modern singer," he said, according to South Korean media outlet Newsen.

He continued, "There are many Blinks (Blackpink's fans) at the embassy. In particular, Blackpink came to the Queen's birthday party last year as a special guest. It was so good. And the year before last, when the U.K. was the chair of climate change, I was so grateful that Blackpink acted as an ambassador for climate change."

Crooks first met Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo when they were named the promotional ambassadors for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland back in 2021.

A year later, the quartet was invited to join the festivities for Queen Elizabeth's 96th birthday and Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70-year reign as the former British monarch before she passed away at the Balmoral Castle last Sept. 8, according to Sportskeeda.

The celebration was held at the residence of the British ambassador, located in South Korea's capital, Seoul. There, Rosé gave a heartwarming speech on behalf of Blackpink, saying, "We want to say thank you again to the Embassy for giving us that opportunity to be the ambassadors of the COP26. We are so happy to be invited to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty." Jennie then initiated a toast.

Following the event, Crooks took to Twitter to express his gratitude toward the "Pink Venom" hitmakers, describing the momentous occasion as "amazing."

Blackpink is currently on a short break to rest following the success of its "Born Pink" world tour. The group will embark on the encore leg of its second world tour next month, beginning at the Stade de France in Paris on July 15.