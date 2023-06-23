KEY POINTS Blackpink's Jennie makes history with her solo single "Solo"

Blackpink's Jennie made history after her solo single "Solo" became the first song by a Korean soloist to reach 500 million streams on Spotify.

Jennie released "Solo" on Nov. 12, 2018.

According to Korean Sales on Twitter, it is also the female idol's first song to achieve this milestone and the 18th song by a K-pop act to do so.

However, this isn't the only milestone reached by Jennie's solo song. Upon its release in November 2018, "Solo" also had the biggest debut week of any song by a soloist in South Korea since 2018, based on Circle Chart.

Jennie's single received over 70.8 million index points that week, debuting at No. 1.

'SOLO' by BLACKPINK's Jennie had the biggest debut week of any song by a soloist in South Korea (since 2018, based on Circle Chart).



Moreover, "Solo" spent 26 weeks on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales list, making it "a phenomenon upon its release," as described by the Grammys.

The music video for Jennie's song "Solo" also accumulated 16 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release, as reported by South China Morning Post.

On March 21, Jennie scored another YouTube milestone as the music video for "Solo" reached 900 million views on the video-sharing platform. This makes "Solo" the first and fastest K-pop female solo music video ever to achieve the milestone, according to Soompi.

As of press time, the music video for "Solo" already gained 935,144,599 views on YouTube since its release.

Jealous Guy / One of the Girls with Lily and Jennie/ Fill the Void with Lily and Ramsey TOMORROW NIGHT ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/3ZZ4hyJcUc — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) June 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Jennie's new song, "One of the Girls," with her "The Idol" co-star Lily-Rose Depp, officially dropped Friday as part of the series' official soundtrack.

It was released alongside The Weeknd's "Jealous Guy" and Depp's "Fill the Void" ahead of the series' fourth episode on Sunday.

Fans of the series and the artists can also listen to other previously released tracks from "The Idol" on Spotify. However, the newly released songs are yet to be added to the official playlist of "The Idol" on the music streaming platform.

Aside from HBO's American drama television series, fans can catch more of the South Korean idol as Blackpink headlines the BST Hyde Park festival in London on July 2 and resumes its "Born Pink World Tour" on July 15.

On June 15, a representative of YG Entertainment said in a report that Blackpink members would go on a two-week break after their successful "Born Pink World Tour" stop in Sydney to rest and recover.