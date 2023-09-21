KEY POINTS Jennie hinted at the genre of her solo album in an interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea

She is the cover girl of the popular fashion magazine's October issue

Harper's Bazaar Korea published a write-up about Jennie and Jacquemus on Monday

BLACKPINK's Jennie posed for Harper's Bazaar Korea's October issue in her Jacquemus outfits and briefly hinted at her next solo album during her interview.

When asked if she could choose any concept or song she would like to challenge herself through a new album, the South Korean singer replied, "I'm currently making something that's most Jennie-like and something only Jennie has. Please look forward to it."

She was also asked which word or sentence best expressed Jennie now and replied, "Le Départ," a French phrase that may mean an act of leaving a place, heading for another place, or a start or beginning.

Jennie's responses have ignited excitement and speculation among her fans that the BLACKPINK member may be working on her solo comeback.

"I believe Jennie will come back as a soloist in the fourth quarter [of this year]," one fan claimed, while another stated, "I'll be seated for JENNIE by Jennie."

"What did I tell ya? JNK1 is coming soon y'all!" another excited fan tweeted. A fourth user tweeted, "[Oh my god], finally, some news for a new Jennie SOLO."

"If the genre is Jennie herself, then I mean, what is there to argue [about]? I can't wait," commented another.

The 27-year-old K-Pop idol previously made her solo debut in November 2018 with her debut solo single "Solo," a dance, pop, hip-hop song with EDM elements.

The photos of Jennie for Harper's Bazaar Korea were uploaded and pinned on the fashion magazine's Instagram profile.

In one of the posts, Jennie was quoted as saying, "As I continue working, I fall into the stable path or choose the easy path unknowingly, but every time I look back at myself when I first started and try to think about my beginning. It's about renewing the desire to do well without fearing any challenge."

In another one, Harper's Bazaar Korea described Jennie as "one of the most influential women in the world and an exclusive icon in 2023."

Jennie posed for the magazine wearing Jacquemus' 2023 fall/winter ready-to-wear collection, showcasing romantic and daring looks.

In other news, earlier this September, BLACKPINK's Jennie made it to WWD x FN x Beauty Inc's Women in Power list for 2023, alongside 49 powerful women described as "movers, makers and marketplace shakers."

WWD described Jennie, the only K-Pop idol on the list, as a "brand powerhouse that transcends genres." According to the global K-Pop star, her fashion inspiration changes all the time. "I'm a fan of the '80s, '90s, '70s, everything," she reportedly told WWD during the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show.