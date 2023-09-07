KEY POINTS WWD, Women's Wear Daily, revealed the women included in its Women in Power list

BLACKPINK's Jennie made it to WWD x FN x Beauty Inc's Women in Power list this year, alongside 49 powerful women described as "movers, makers and marketplace shakers."

The 27-year-old South Korean singer, the only K-Pop idol on the list, joins singer and Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez, actress and The Outset founder Scarlett Johansson, fashion designers and former actresses Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, actress Jenna Ortega, television producer and Shondaland founder Shonda Rhimes, actress Jennifer Coolidge, model and Rhode founder Hailey Bieber, singer and Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna on this year's Women in Power list, among many others.

Powerful women behind renowned brands like Puma, Louis Vuitton, Bath & Body Works, Nike, Fendi, E.l.f. Beauty, Levi Strauss & Co., Estée Lauder, L'Oréal, Loewe, Chanel, Bulgari and Versace, among many others, are also included in the list.

According to WWD, Jennie has long been a fashion powerhouse. She is one of Karl Lagerfeld's last handpicked muses for Chanel and is the face of Calvin Klein.

Her first collaboration with Calvin Klein, which debuted in May, reportedly generated $6.8 million in media impact value (MIV). Meanwhile, her single post about the denim, essentials and knitwear collection gained $2.1 million in MIV.

Jennie also debuted two successful campaigns with Chanel this year: the Coco Crush fine jewelry in January and the Chanel 22 bag in March.

Her appearance at the Parish Fashion Week reportedly generated $4.5 million in MIV alone, which is 17% of the total for Chanel's show in February.

Meanwhile, her red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival topped the Launchmetrics MIV list with a $1.9 million generated media impact value.

This comes after she made her Met Gala debut in May in a recreation of a vintage Karl Lagerfeld look.

WWD described Jennie as a "brand powerhouse that transcends genres." According to the global K-Pop star, her fashion inspiration changes all the time. "I'm a fan of the '80s, '90s, '70s, everything," she reportedly told WWD during the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show.

When it comes to women empowerment, Jennie told WWD writer Rhonda Richford, "Women can be powerful by knowing that their voice matters and knowing their own worth. Especially in an industry like mine, being confident in what I believe in is very important. When we're free to be creative and go for what we want, that's how we can be powerful!"

In other news, Jennie and her BLACKPINK bandmates Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa will hold the "Born Pink" finale concerts at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Sept. 16 and 17. This will close the group's sold-out world tour, which kicked off in October 2022 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

This comes after successfully finishing the group's "Born Pink" U.S. encore tour.