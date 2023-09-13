KEY POINTS The MTV Video Music Awards aired live from Prudential Center on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Jungkook won an award as a K-Pop soloist at the 2023 MTV VMAs for his song "Seven"

BLACKPINK trended in the U.S. for its record-breaking win at the 2023 MTV VMAs as a girl group

BTS member Jungkook and BLACKPINK made new milestones in the MTV Video Music Awards history with their respective wins at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Jungkook, who officially debuted as a solo artist with his single "Seven," is now the first K-Pop soloist to win in one of the MTV VMAs' main categories. His solo debut single "Seven" featuring American rapper Latto, which was released in July, won this year's Song of Summer.

"Seven" featuring Latto reigned and beat Beyoncé's "Cuff It," Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" Doechii ft. Kodak Black's "What It Is (Block Boy)," Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red," Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night," Gunna's "fukumean," FIFTY FIFTY's "Cupid (Twin Ver.)," Luke Combs' "Fast Car," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice's "Barbie World (with Aqua)," Olivia Rodrigo's "vampire," SZA's "Kill Bill," Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice's "Karma," TXT and The Jonas Brothers' "Do It Like That," Troye Sivan's "Rush" and Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma's "La Bebe (Remix)."

Song of Summer Winner: Jung Kook ft. Latto - "Seven" #VMAs — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2023

Jungkook becomes the First Korean Soloist to win and First K-Pop Soloist to win in main category (not K-Pop) at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/giSrX9UJdw — Jungkook SNS  (@Jungkook_SNS) September 13, 2023

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK was hailed as the 2023 MTV VMAs' group of the year. This award makes the four-member K-Pop girl group the first girl group in 24 years to win the award, breaking American girl group TLC's two-decade-old record, per BLACKPINK BLINK UNION.

The group is also the first K-Pop girl group and the first Asian girl group to be awarded MTV VMAs' Group of the Year.

Group of the Year Winner: BLACKPINK #VMAs — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2023

BLACKPINK GROUP OF THE YEAR#BLACKPINKxVMASGroupOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/O0WBszIvaY — BLACKPINK BLINK UNION 💕 (@BBU_BLACKPINK) September 13, 2023

With Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé's win at the VMAs, the hashtag #BLACKPIPNK_VMAs reportedly trended at the top spot on X, formerly known as Twitter, in the United States.

Fans of the girl group, more popularly known as BLINKS, tweeted their messages of support and congratulations for their favorite girl group.

TXT and Stray Kids will join BTS and BLACKPINK as the only kpop groups that performed at the VMAs. pic.twitter.com/y8tz7SmFz5 — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) August 31, 2023

BTS and BLACKPINK are the first K-Pop boy and girl groups to perform at the MTV VMAs. This year, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) followed their lead when they were announced as performers at the awards show.

In 2020, BTS performed at the MTV VMAs for the first time with its hit single, "Dynamite," marking the song's TV debut, per South China Morning Post.

In 2022, BLACKPINK prepared a special stage for the awards show, making it the first K-Pop girl group ever to perform at the MTV VMAs, per Koreaboo.

TXT cheer for Stray Kids after their “Best K-Pop” win at the #VMAspic.twitter.com/xgKUVkRf2t — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) September 13, 2023

Fourth-generation groups Stray Kids and TXT took home their first MTV VMA wins Tuesday for their songs "S-Class" and "Sugar Rush Ride," respectively.

Stray Kids' "S-Class" was announced as the winner of the Best K-Pop category, while TXT's "Sugar Rush Ride" took home the win in the PUSH Performance of the Year category.