BLACKPINK is the most nominated group, bagging a total of four nominations

BLACKPINK is up against TXT, aespa, FIFTY FIFTY, Stray Kids and SEVENTEEN for Best K-Pop

BLACKPINK is dominating this year's Video Music Awards, bagging several nominations for its chart-topping hit "Pink Venom."

MTV just released the list of nominees for its annual music awards show under different categories such as Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Push Performance of the Year, Best R&B, Best K-pop and Best Choreography, among others.

Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo earned most of the nominations among other groups, including non-K-Pop-related categories. Totaling four, the girls were nominated under the categories of Best K-Pop, Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, and Best Editing — all categories with "Pink Venom" (released in September 2022) as their entry.

@BLACKPINK so excited to tell you that you're nominated at the #VMAs 🖤💕 voting is live at https://t.co/hEh9YTg5A1! pic.twitter.com/YFz8C2FzIN — MTV (@MTV) August 8, 2023

Battling against BLACKPINK for the coveted Best K-Pop title are aespa with "Girls," FIFTY FIFTY with "Cupid," SEVENTEEN" with "Super," Stray Kids with "S-Class," and Tomorrow x Together (TXT) with "Sugar Rush Ride." Most of these artists earned their first-ever nomination in the category, especially FIFTY FIFTY.

As for the other categories, the quartet would be up against several globally acclaimed artists, including Dua Lipa, the Jonas Brothers, Megan Thee Stallion, Panic! At The Disco, Sam Smith, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, SZA, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and many others.

Interestingly, TXT — composed of Soobin, Beomgyu, Yeonjun, Taehyun and Huening Kai — was nominated twice this 2023, also bagging a nomination under Push Performance of the Year.

Back in April, the quintet was named MTV's Push Artist of the Month, where they appeared on the show to perform two of its top tracks, "Sugar Rush Ride" and "Devil By The Window." Their rivals include American rapper Saucy Santana, singer-actress Reneé Rapp, Stephen Sanchez, Sam Ryder, Ice Spice and JVKE, among others.

The Video Music Awards will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Voting is now open, and fans — especially from the K-Pop community — are encouraged to vote for their favorite artists every day with a maximum of 20 times per day. Winners will be announced on the day of the awards show.

Further details about the event, including the hosts and performers, will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, fans could start voting on MTV's official website.