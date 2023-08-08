KEY POINTS BLACKPINK officially debuted as a K-Pop girl group on Aug. 8, 2016

The now-global girl group released "Whistle" as part of its debut album

Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé found success as soloists and as BLACKPINK members

On their seventh anniversary since debuting on Aug. 8, 2016, BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé took to their individual Instagram accounts to share adorable old photos of the group and the members with heartfelt captions.

The K-Pop girl group debuted with their single album "Square One," which featured their hit songs "Whistle" and "Boombayah."

Seven years since BLACKPINK's debut, the group has earned numerous awards from music shows locally and internationally. The now internationally-famous girl group also charted nine of the group's songs on Billboard Hot 100, per Billboard.

The members also had significant changes in their hairstyles and outfit themes through the years.

Here's what the four members of BLACKPINK look like now compared to their pre-debut days over seven years ago:

1.

Jennie

Twenty-seven-year-old Jennie Kim, more popularly known as Jennie, was the first BLACKPINK member revealed seven years ago. Jennie, who is popular for her "mandu cheeks," seemed to have lost the chubby cheeks fans loved about her.

In terms of hairstyle, Jennie favored having black hair through the years compared to when she first debuted with colored hair in 2016. Now a global ambassador for luxury brands like Chanel, Jennie also seemed to explore more fashion styles.

At present, Jennie wears lighter and softer makeup compared to her usually edgy makeup in her early years in the girl group.

2.

Lisa

Lalisa Manobal, BLACKPINK's Thai member, was first revealed as the group's second member with blonde hair.

Since BLACKPINK's debut, Lisa experimented with her hairstyle a lot, switching from short to long hair, and trying out different hair colors.

Lisa, who was known for her signature bangs during their debut days, decided to ditch it in recent years. In January 2020, Lisa surprised fans with a no-bangs and more sophisticated look, per Allkpop.

3.

Jisoo

Twenty-eight-year-old Kim Ji-soo, known by her mononym Jisoo, was the third BLACKPINK member revealed. Jisoo didn't seem to age seven years after she debuted as part of BLACKPINK, comparing her old and present photos.

Since their debut, Jisoo has kept her hairstyle and makeup simple. She has preferred her hair black and long. She just switched up her hairdos from sleek low ponytails, messy updos with bangs, sleek top buns, twin braids and high ponytails, among many others.

In terms of fashion, Jisoo seemed to like soft and girly outfits but isn't afraid to experiment for fashion-related events.

4.

Rosé

Korean-New Zealender Roseanne Park, better known as Rosé, was revealed to be the fourth member of BLACKPINK in 2016. The 26-year-old K-Pop idol previously sported red hair in her debut pictures. Like her bandmates, she didn't seem to age that much.



Unlike Jisoo, who mostly sported a simple look, Rosé has dyed her hair in different colors during comebacks, whether as a solo artist or as part of the group.

In terms of her fashion style, Rosé evolved from wearing rock funky graphic t-shirts to a more luxurious and classy style, per Koreaboo.