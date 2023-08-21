KEY POINTS "Roblox" announced that a new feature starring BLACKPINK will be released Friday

BLACKPINK will have its own experience called "Blackpink The Palace" in the game

The newest feature will include interactive scenes from BLACKPINK's music videos

"Roblox" will release its new set of characters this week, and it's none other than the members of the internationally acclaimed K-Pop group BLACKPINK.

The popular online game previously announced that the four-member female pop group will have its "own 'Roblox' experience" called "Blackpink The Palace," which will be available starting Friday, Aug. 25, according to Mashable. The new feature will unlikely be a limited-edition thing since it is expected to receive updates with new content year-round.

Fans of both "Roblox" and BLACKPINK — known as BLINKS — would have a chance to experience the world of the girl group since it will feature interactive scenes from its most popular music videos, such as "DDU-DU DDU-DU" and "Pink Venom." The outlet noted that Jennie's chess board and Lisa's bank vault would be part of the update.

Aside from the music video feature, players could also mine in-game currency from sparking crystals in the game. Interestingly, a replica of BLACKPINK's light stick could be used as a hammer to smash such crystals. The more currency the players collect, the better it will be for them to decorate and host parties inspired by BLACKPINK's iconic colors. Such items include black balloons, chairs and tables, among others.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa will also have animated avatars in the game, which players could also take selfies with. "Pink Venom" outfits and emotes for their avatars will also be available on the platform.

"Blackpink The Palace" was made in collaboration with metaverse studio Karta, popularly known for designing "Twice Square" and YG Plus — the subsidiary under BLACKPINK's longtime label YG Entertainment responsible for artists' music distribution and advertising.

To access the new experience, fans must visit this link on Friday. Those who download the feature within 24 hours will receive a special badge on their personal "Roblox" profiles.

BLACKPINK is currently busy with its tour, though its contract renewal negotiations with YG have yet to be unveiled. The group is already wrapping up the last few shows of the encore leg of its "Born Pink" world tour, which will conclude in South Korea in September.