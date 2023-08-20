KEY POINTS BLACKPINK's Lisa and DJ Snake reunited and shared a hug at a club in Las Vegas

Fans shared videos of BLACKPINK's Lisa while enjoying her time at the Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas, including the female K-Pop idol's interaction with French DJ and music producer DJ Snake.

In the video uploaded online, the 26-year-old BLACKPINK member was seen sharing a warm hug with DJ Snake.

Fans found the video adorable because it showed that the two artists remained good friends even after their "SG" collaboration.

"Lisa saying goodbye to DJ Snake! [H]e fought for a long time for the collaboration and then, unfortunately, had to put up with all the hate from bl*nk. [B]ut here, you can see that this friendship never broke 🤝," tweeted one Lisa fan account.

"She hugged him like how a daughter would be to her father. [I] love that they kinda formed a friendship after the collab," commented a second fan.

"Why is Lisa friends with the coolest people ever?" quipped a third fan, while a fourth fan said, "[It's] giving me [a] good vibe. LISA [is] spending time with real a– friends. [M]y girl knows her worth."

In October 2021, DJ Snake released the song "SG" featuring Puerto Rican singer Ozuna, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Thai rapper and singer Lisa of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

Before the release of "SG," an acronym for "sexy girl," DJ Snake hinted at a future collaboration with Lisa while replying to a fan's comment. Answering the question if he had a collaboration with the BLACKPINK member, he replied at the time, "We have something."

Another video of Lisa at DJ snake posted by my friend😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 omggggg

In another video clip from the Las Vegas club and shared on Twitter, Lisa enjoyed vibing and dancing to the music in her sparkly outfit.

Lisa and her bandmates Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé performed at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday for BLACKPINK's "Born Pink" U.S. encore tour.

BLACKPINK will perform in San Francisco and Los Angeles next, before heading back to Seoul for the group's "Born Pink" finale show.

Lisa is the only K-Pop artist included in Hopper HQ's “2023 Instagram Rich List”, with $575K as her cost per post.



Lisa is the only K-Pop artist included in Hopper HQ's "2023 Instagram Rich List", with $575K as her cost per post.

In other news, Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, is among the few personalities from the South Korean entertainment industry who made it to Hopper HQ's "2023 Instagram Rich List."

Lisa's inclusion in the "Instagram Rich List" of Hopper HQ for 2023 makes her the only K-Pop idol on the list. The 26-year-old BLACKPINK member, whose Instagram username is @lalalalisa_m, reportedly earns $575,000 per post on her Instagram account, with a massive following of over 95.8 million users.