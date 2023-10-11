KEY POINTS BLACKPINK's Jennie officially released her special solo single on Friday

"You & Me" follows the release of Jennie's solo debut single, "Solo," in November 2018

Jennie recorded a new iTunes milestone with the release of "You & Me"

BLACKPINK Jennie's solo song "You & Me" has overtaken Jungkook and Jack Harlow's collaboration song "3D" on the worldwide iTunes song chart.

On Monday, "You & Me" by Jennie took the top spot on the worldwide iTunes song chart with 11,831 points, overtaking Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" and Jungkook and Jack Harlow's "3D," with 11,120 and 10,878 points, respectively.

Per BLACKPINK Charts, "You & Me" spent its fourth day at the top spot on the iTunes chart Monday, making it the longest-running No. 1 track by a K-Pop female soloist in the history of the worldwide iTunes song chart.

JENNIE's 'You & Me' spends a 4th day atop the Worldwide iTunes chart. It's the longest-running #1 by a K-Pop female soloist (@BLACKPINK). pic.twitter.com/0xxJahC8BS — BLACKPINK Charts (@chartsblackpink) October 9, 2023

"You & Me" also clinched the No. 1 spot on the European iTunes song chart, making it the only song released in 2023 to debut at the top spot on both worldwide and European iTunes song charts.

Per a BLACKPINK fan account, Jennie's newly-released solo debuted on the European iTunes song chart with 18,321 points, overtaking Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red," Dua Lipa's "Dance The Night," Jungkook and Jack Harlow's "3D" and BENNETT's "Vois sur ton chemin" at the second to fifth spots, respectively.

"You & Me" by #JENNIE become the only song released in 2023 by Kpop female act to debuts on #1 Worldwide and European iTunes song pic.twitter.com/9vnvPg0rcc — ᴱᴬᴿᵀᴴ ᴶᴱᴺᴺᴵᴱ (@Earth_Jennie) October 6, 2023

Jennie first revealed the official release date of "You & Me" with a title poster showing the 27-year-old South Korean singer in an all-red outfit – red manicure, red dress, a red ribbon accessory, red leg warmers and red shoes – while standing against a moon backdrop.

Shortly after "You & Me's" official release last Friday, BLACKPINK released Jennie's dance performance video and announced that Jennie would collaborate with Naoko Takeuchi for her "You & Me" official merchandise.

An official audio for "You & Me's" Coachella version was also released on Spotify and YouTube. Jennie first unveiled her special solo single at the opening of the quartet's "Born Pink" world tour in South Korea last year before performing it at the 2023 Coachella and the BST Hyde Park.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, BLACKPINK revealed that Jennie's "You & Me" wardrobe was already available on Zepeto, a South Korean mobile chat app where users can create and interact as 3D avatars in different worlds.

Jennie will be joining the cast of a new variety show called “Apartment 404” with Yoo Jaesuk and Jung Chulmin PD! @Blackpink pic.twitter.com/JuYfX7ROt1 — 젠바🌹♥️ (@blackpinkbabo) October 5, 2023

In other news, an entertainment industry official reportedly told Sports Chosun that BLACKPINK's Jennie would join tvN's upcoming entertainment program with the working title "Apartment 404." She would appear on the show alongside "Running Man" star Yoo Jae-suk.

Another South Korean media outlet, Osen, confirmed that "Moving" actor Lee Jung-ha and "My Sassy Girl" actor Cha Tae-hyun had joined the variety program.

"Apartment 404" is a mission-based reality-variety program by Jung Chul-min, the PD of programs "Running Man," "Village Survival, The Eight" and "Sixth Sense."

The new show is reportedly recruiting guests for its scheduled filming. Though the broadcast details have not been confirmed yet, the variety program is expected to air sometime in the first half of 2024.