BLACKPINK's fans – more popularly known as BLINKS – especially the Jennie stans, will get busier as more projects for the K-Pop idol are in the works.

On Thursday, an entertainment industry official reportedly told Sports Chosun that BLACKPINK's Jennie will join tvN's upcoming entertainment program with the working title "Apartment 404." The 27-year-old K-Pop star will join "Running Man" star Yoo Jae-suk on the show.

Another South Korean media outlet, Osen, confirmed that "Moving" actor Lee Jung-ha and "My Sassy Girl" actor Cha Tae-hyun will join the variety program as well.

Jennie will be joining the cast of a new variety show called “Apartment 404” with Yoo Jaesuk and Jung Chulmin PD! @Blackpink pic.twitter.com/JuYfX7ROt1 — 젠바🌹♥️ (@blackpinkbabo) October 5, 2023

"Apartment 404" is a mission-based reality-variety program by Jung Chul-min, the PD of programs "Running Man," "Village Survival, The Eight" and "Sixth Sense."

The new show is reportedly recruiting guests at the moment for its scheduled filming. Though the broadcast details have not been confirmed yet, the variety program is expected to air sometime in the first half of 2024.

Jung Chul-min PD previously worked with BLACKPINK's Jennie on the variety show "Village Survival, The Eight" – also known as Michuri 8-1000.

On this South Korean variety show, eight people were given hint items and 24 hours to solve a mystery in the fictional village of Michuri, where Yoo Jae-suk was the village head.

In other news, BLACKPINK recently dropped the collage poster ahead of the official release of Jennie's special solo single "You & Me."

In the collage poster, lines from Jennie's song "I love you & me dancing in the moonlight," "Nobody can see it's just you & me tonight" and "I really like it" were highlighted, alongside different cut-out photos of Jennie.

YG Entertainment and BLACKPINK dropped the title poster for Jennie's upcoming single across social media platforms on Wednesday, revealing its release date.

In the title poster for the 27-year-old South Korean singer's special solo single, Jennie sported an all-red outfit – red manicure, red dress, a red ribbon accessory, red leg warmers and red shoes – while standing against a moon backdrop.

"You & Me" follows the release of Jennie's solo debut single "Solo," which was released digitally on Nov. 12, 2018 with an accompanying music video.

While waiting for "You & Me's" official release this Friday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. KST, fans can pre-add/pre-save Jennie's special solo single on Spotify and Apple Music.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jennie briefly hinted at her next solo album during her interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea for its October issue.

"I'm currently making something that's most Jennie-like and something only Jennie has. Please look forward to it," Jennie shared in her interview with the magazine.