KEY POINTS Once the app has been set up and the node is activated, users can receive stake amounts and rewards

Users can use their Metamask wallets or any other EVM wallet to set up the app

Waterfall is looking to launch its public mainnet sometime in the second quarter of 2024

Blockchain – the cutting-edge technology and emerging sector that, for many people, can be complicated, but decentralized scalable ledger Waterfall Network is breaking the barriers of blockchain participation through the launch of its new desktop app for Windows and macOS that allows for almost anyone to set up their own node on the blockchain.

The app has a one-click setup feature that allows users to simply download and open the app and their Metamask wallet. A full node will automatically run in sync with the Waterfall Network. Users can also use any EVM (Etheruem virtual machine) wallet for the setup.

Users have so much to explore once they're connected to the network by activating the node. They can receive stake amounts and rewards, monitor the network's status, check balances, use external SSD drives as a data storage device, and view connected peers. They can also manage block producers on the node by creating or removing them, and they can customize other node settings to fit their preferences.

Because the Waterfall Network protocol is EVM-compatible, users don't need to acquire new programming language, and they have access to large liquidity pools.

Anyone can run a validator node using even low-cost laptops and desktops due to the protocol's use of high-end Directed AcyclicGraph (DAG) technology. The technology doesn't require high processing power, allowing for virtually unlimited scalability and portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs).

"Supporting the Waterfall Network is now simpler than ever. This is not only an easy way for even novices to participate in the benefits of a blockchain, but this will also open up Waterfall node participation to a whole new class of user that will prove vital to building Waterfall before we publicly launch the mainnet," Waterfall head of research and Blue Wave CTO Sergii Grybniak said in a statement to International Business Times.

Waterfall's desktop and macOS app launch three months after the leading layer 1 smart contract platform announced the release of its Testnet 8, which is the final testnet ahead of the protocol's publicly accessible mainnet launch in the second quarter of the year.

📣 Join the Waterfall Protocol for our Testnet launch and get ready to earn rewards on the Mainnet!

🚀 Subscribe to our social networks for all updates and community vibes!



News and discussions on Telegram: https://t.co/nwQo0bti6m

Daily news on Twitter: https://t.co/qNehYPcsuE… pic.twitter.com/CstACaIYAY — Waterfall Protocol (@waterfall_dag) March 5, 2024

Testnet 8 represents the protocol's improved features such as 10,000+ transactions per second, automatically unlocked validators, faster synchronizations in parallel and more.

Among the key improvements is storage optimization, which significantly reduces disk storage requirements. The move backs Waterfall's commitment to adopting more sustainable and more resource-efficient solutions for the network.

Waterfall leads the layer 1 space in terms of effectively combining scalability and decentralization. It capitalizes on a "one person one vote" system that empowers the decentralized governance community.