KEY POINTS Rep. Raskin said there was a "big problem" with Biden's performance during the first presidential debate

$BODEN dived by nearly 53% in the past week and saw a 16.9% slump in the past 24 hours

$KAMA saw a staggering 265.0% spike in the last 7 days, and increased by over 24% in the past day

Several PolitiFi memecoins had their usual up-and-down runs throughout Sunday night, but three specific tokens went with the flow of news surrounding the Democratic Party following the first U.S. presidential debate last week between incumbent President Joe Biden and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., acknowledged Sunday that there are now "very honest, and serious and rigorous conversations taking place" within the Party after the President had a less-than-stellar performance during the debate.

Speaking at NBC News' "The Choice," Raskin said "obviously, there was a big problem with Joe Biden's debate performance," but said the ongoing talks have put the Party in a "difficult" situation. He didn't miss the chance to jab the GOP camp, saying the Dems were discussing on different levels after Biden's debate performance, while there were no such discussions to replace the Republican presidential candidate when Trump was convicted on his hush money case.

He went on to note that regardless of what decision Biden makes regarding his second presidential race, the Democratic Party will be unified, and the incumbent president will still be needed for deliberations moving forward.

Raskin's statements seem to have affected the political memecoin market Sunday. CoinGecko data showed that Jeo Boden ($BODEN), the Biden-themed token, slumped by 16.9% and had a bad week as it saw a 52.9% decline over the last seven days.

Some Trump-themed memecoins were also in the red, including the popular MAGA ($TRUMP) coin that saw a nearly 4% slump in the last day, and Super Trump ($STRUMP), which saw a 0.3% decline. On the other hand, the MAGA Hat ($MAGA) token surged by 17.7% and had a good week with an 11.2% spike.

Interestingly, the memecoin based on Vice President Kamala Harris, the Kamala Horris ($KAMA) coin, skyrocketed to the moon in the past week, lodging a stellar 265.0% increase. It was also up by 24.7% in the last 24 hours.

In a Data for Progress poll following the debate, it was revealed that 43% of American voters believe Harris is more fit to run the country, compared to only 35% who believe Biden still has what it takes for a second term.

Among other potential replacements that the poll provided to the respondents, Harris bagged 39% of the respondents' support – a far cry from 18% who would like to see California Gov. Gavin Newsom take over and 10% who prefer Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Max Jones, a co-founder of Solana blockchain token Launchpad MemePad, previously said memecoins "currently serve as an uncommon litmus test" for presidential candidates.

It remains to be seen how the Democratic Party will decide on the 2024 presidential candidate's fate, but if memecoins were to have a say, it appears Harris is fast-becoming a potential choice for crypto token users.