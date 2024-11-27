The Columbus Police Department in Ohio recently released responding officers' bodycam footage from the neo-Nazi protest on Nov. 16, revealing one officer complained about missing the college football game.

"I definitely feel you and your First Amendment rights to say whatever this nonsense is, but c'mon, man," the officer said, according to footage shared by The Columbus Dispatch. "The Buckeyes are playing, man. Come on bro."

The officer lamented missing the Ohio State Buckeyes football game against Northwestern University while confronting the neo-Nazi marchers, who were complaining about the negative response they were getting, including getting pepper sprayed and having items thrown at them.

The officer, whose identity has not been revealed, then pointed out to the protesters that it was inevitable they would receive pushback for spewing hateful, racist rhetoric.

The group, identified as "Hate Club 1844," marched through the Short North area, shouting racial slurs and displaying Nazi flags.

Confrontations with bystanders led to reports of pepper spray being used, though police determined the neo-Nazis were not the aggressors. This meant no arrests were made, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

"Our country is being invaded and white people are being ostracized," a member of the group told police as a reason for the march.

The marchers, equipped with weapons and protected by First Amendment rights, expressed shock at the public resistance they faced, calling the response hostile.

