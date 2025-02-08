Boeing issued a warning on Saturday about potential layoffs in its Space Launch System (SLS) moon rocket program, stating that it expects to eliminate around 400 positions. This reduction is in response to revisions made to NASA's Artemis program and updated cost expectations, which have led to a reevaluation of the workforce required for the project.

The Seattle-based aerospace company stated that it will send 60-day notices of involuntary layoffs to the affected employees in the near future.

The company is preparing to eliminate up to 400 jobs from the program due to "revisions to the Artemis program and cost expectations." While the specific positions targeted for cuts were not disclosed, they are expected to represent a significant portion of the overall SLS workforce at Boeing.

Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, companies are required to provide 60 days' notice before any facility closures or mass layoffs. A spokesperson for Boeing explained, "We are collaborating with our customer and looking for opportunities to redeploy employees within the company to reduce job losses and retain our skilled workforce." Bloomberg was the first to report on the planned layoffs.

The Artemis program, which is projected to cost $93 billion through 2025, was initiated by the U.S. space agency under President Donald Trump's first term. It is considered the flagship American mission aimed at returning astronauts to the moon for the first time since NASA's Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Despite its ambitious goals, the program has been plagued by significant delays and escalating costs, which have raised concerns about its timeline and budgetary efficiency.

Artemis 2, initially scheduled for late 2024 and set to include a crewed flight around the moon, has now been postponed to September 2025. Additionally, Artemis 3, the first astronaut moon landing under the program, has been delayed from late 2025 to September 2026.