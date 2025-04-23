Border Czar Tom Homan baffled users when he argued that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who made headlines for being wrongly deported, "got more due process than Laken Riley."

Homan claimed Wednesday that he does not think a U.S. court "can order another nation, a sovereign nation" to return a citizen who is in their custody. He conceded, however, that he is not an attorney and he will "let DoJ argue this in court" before he doubled down on Abrego Garcia's unlawful detention at the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador.

"What I think is we removed a public safety threat, gang member, designated terrorist from the United States who had been ordered deported twice by a federal judge," Homan stated. "I think he got plenty due process. He got more due process than Laken Riley got."

Homan on Abrego Garcia: "He got more due process than Laken Riley got." pic.twitter.com/rxaWDJLJc5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2025

A Maryland police officer claimed in 2019 that Abrego Garcia was affiliated with the MS-13 gang, which the Trump administration designated a terrorist organization in February, weeks before they began deporting undocumented immigrants to El Salvador. That officer was later indicted for giving confidential information about a case to a sex worker, as reported by The New Republic.

Abrego Garcia and his attorneys have adamantly denied any affiliation with the gang.

Social media users criticized Homan for suggesting Abrego Garcia received any due process before he was illegally deported, along with nearly 250 migrants, on March 15.

"Laken Riley wasn't being processed and this useless whataboutism shouldn't be an acceptable answer," one X user wrote.

Laken Riley wasn't being processed and this useless whataboutism shouldn't be an acceptable answer. — Errol Meade (@ErrolInvests) April 23, 2025

"Her killer was convicted I don't understand this argument," another added.

Her killer was convicted I don’t understand this argument — Michael Simon (@morlium) April 23, 2025

"THAT ISN'T WHAT DUE PROCESS MEANS TOM," one X user shared.

"Irrelevant. Return him, as you were ordered," another wrote.

Irrelevant. Return him, as you were ordered. — Steve Kerins (@SteveKerins) April 23, 2025

"Republicans need to stop punishing all immigrants for the death of Laken Riley. Abrego García had nothing to do with that," another X user wrote.

"But.... he literally got NO due process at all? Also, how does a victim get due process? What the fuck does this even mean? It's pure rage bait using the tragedy of that poor woman," one user wrote, adding, "Grandpa needs to go to the retirement home."

But.... he literally got NO due process at all? Also, how does a victim get due process? What the fuck does this even mean? It's pure rage bait using the tragedy of that poor woman.



Grandpa needs to go to the retirement home. — Bill the Beaver 🇨🇦 (@TrueNorthStr0ng) April 23, 2025

"Other than the fact that they are both human, they are not the same. Not even remotely close," one X user commented.

On Tuesday, in a response to a judge ordering Abrego Garcia's return, the Trump administration said it was engaged in "appropriate diplomatic discussions" with El Salvador in regard to Abrego Garcia's detention without offering any further clarification or insight, per the Washington Post.

Originally published on Latin Times