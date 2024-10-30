A satirical bronze statue has appeared in Washington D.C. mocking controversial comments made by former President Donald Trump when a far-right rally descended into fatal violence during his presidency.

"The Donald J. Trump Enduring Flame" monument appeared early Monday near the White House.



It depicts a hand holding up a flaming tiki torch -- a nod to the torches carried by white nationalists at the violent "Unite the Right" rally in 2017 in Charlottesville, Va. pic.twitter.com/DVfC9qX4he — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 28, 2024

Dubbed "The Donald J. Trump Enduring Flame", the fixture appeared Monday near Freedom Plaza and shows a large bronze hand holding a flaming tiki torch — referencing the torches carried by white supremacists and neo-Nazis during the violent "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"This monument pays tribute to President Donald Trump and the 'very fine people' he boldly stood to defend when they marched in Charlottesville, Virginia," the plaque below the statue reads. "While many have called them white supremacists and neo-nazis, President Trump's voice rang out above the rest to remind all that they were 'treated absolutely unfairly.' This monument stands as an everlasting reminder of that bold proclamation."

The statue is the second recent Trump-related installation, following last week's bronze "poop" monument mocking the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Both installations were reportedly created by a group called Civic Crafting, known to have secured permits from the National Park Service for the satirical displays.