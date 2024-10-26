A bronze poop monument has popped up across the street from the U.S. Capitol, mockingly memorializing the failed insurrection attempted by supporters of former president Donald Trump on January 6, 2021.

The installation, which appeared Thursday morning, depicts an emoji-style swirl of poop atop a desk beside a name plate that reads "Nancy Pelosi," marking the creepy calling card one of the rioters left on the desk of the former House speaker.

"This memorial honors the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 to loot, urinate and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election," reads a plaque beneath the dropping.

NEW: New art installation outside the Capitol building "honoring" Jan. 6 insurrectionists for pooping all over the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/V7FPAmi3CN — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 24, 2024

A mob of people supporting Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election by storming the U.S. Capitol three years ago, with many breaching the building. According to reports, several members of the mob left feces inside the building in multiple hallways and offices.

"President Trump celebrates these heroes of January 6th as 'unbelievable patriots' and 'warriors.' This monument stands as testament to their daring sacrifice and lasting legacy," the inscription noted.

A security guard who had been inside a car near the site during the bronze poop installation said it could be attributed to a group called Civic Crafting, according to Huffington Post. A security guard was reportedly hired privately to prevent people from interfering with the display.

Saw this on my run this morning!!! thought i was hallucinating LOL pic.twitter.com/ILKkLnfumb — nr1Bulldogs (@bulldogsfannr1) October 24, 2024

"People have been walking by and then they realize that looks like poop, and they turn around and then they start taking pictures, but then when they go around, they see the plaque," the guard, who only provided his first name Ricardo, told HuffPost. "Then they get it."

According to Ricardo, the group behind the monument received a permit from the National Park Service, allowing them to keep the statue up for seven days.

"Whoever did this is a national hero," Jeff, a Virginia resident visiting with family from out of town, told HuffPost with a laugh.