KEY POINTS Bruce Willis' family said his condition has progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD)

The family said "challenges with communication are just one symptom" the actor faces

FTD is the most common form of dementia in people under 60

Bruce Willis' family has shared an update on his health.

Willis' family — including wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and his daughters Rummer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis — announced that the actor has frontotemporal dementia.

Willis' family shared his latest diagnosis via Instagram alongside a photo of the "Red" star smiling on a beach.

In their statement, his family thanked the public for the "incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories" they received after they announced in March 2022 that the 67-year-old actor had been diagnosed with aphasia.

"In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing," the family wrote. "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

In the family's full statement posted to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's website, they said, "FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone."

The condition is the most common form of dementia in people under 60, they said.

There is currently no treatment for the disease, but Willis' family said they hope that this "can change in the years ahead" and that the media attention can help shine a light on FTD and raise awareness.

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families," his family wrote.

Those diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia can suffer from speech issues, emotional problems and changes in personality, according to Mayo Clinic.

Other symptoms can include loss of motor skills — problems walking, swallowing or muscle spasms. Symptoms tend to get worse over time.

Willis' family said last year that he would be quitting acting, as his aphasia was affecting his cognitive abilities.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family said at the time.

Willis' most recent acting credit was "Detective Knight: Independence," the third installment of the thriller film series "Detective Knight." He also stars in the action movie "Assassin," which is set to premiere next month.