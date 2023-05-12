KEY POINTS BTS will release a memoir titled "Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS"

It is now available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

"Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS" will center on the group's rise to international stardom

BTS is set to release a memoir that will detail the band's 10 years in the music industry and journey to international stardom, and it's now available for pre-order.

On Thursday, the book's U.S. publisher Flatiron Books unveiled "Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," an oral history of BTS written by the journalist Myeongseok Kang and the South Korean boy band's seven members, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook, The New York Times reported.

The U.S. edition of the book is translated by Anton Hur with Clare Richards and Slin Jung. The 544-page memoir will include exclusive photographs of the band.

In South Korea, it will be published by BTS' label, Big Hit Music.

"Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS" is scheduled to hit shelves on July 9 but is now available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

On Amazon, BTS fans — known as A.R.M.Y. — can purchase the Kindle version for $29.99 or opt to get the hardcover of the book for $27, which was originally priced at $45. It is unclear if the discounted price will be permanent or will only run until the end of the pre-order period.

Barnes & Noble sells the hardcover version for $39.99, 11% less than its original price, while its eBook version is priced the same as Amazon. The New York-based publisher will also release an audiobook version that will be free for those who own a B&N Audiobooks subscription. Non-subscribers can buy it for $26.99.

According to Flatiron, the U.S. edition will have a first printing of 1 million copies.

No other detail about the book has been released as of this writing, including its cover.

Flatiron Books' announcement comes after several days of fan speculation that it would publish a nonfiction book — "4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023" — this summer about a mystery musical juggernaut, according to ABC News.

Some fans speculated that the book would be by Taylor Swift after noting that the author and subject were to be revealed on June 13 — a number frequently used by the singer — and that the page count, 5-4-4, added up to 13. The book's release date, July 9, would be two days after "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" drops on music streaming platforms.

However, June 13 is also the 10th anniversary of BTS' debut single "No More Dream," while July 9 will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the founding of the group's fandom A.R.M.Y. — which means Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.

Amid speculations, fans pre-ordered the then-mystery book and made it a bestseller on Amazon and Barnes & Noble's website before details about it were released.

BTS is currently on an indefinite hiatus as members pursue individual endeavors and complete their mandatory service in South Korea's military.

Jin and J-Hope entered the military in December last year and April, respectively, while RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga and V have yet to reveal details about their enlistments.