Lego is releasing a BTS-inspired collection.

Earlier this month, the Danish toy production company announced the Lego Ideas BTS Dynamite set — a 749-piece Lego set inspired by the South Korean pop group's music video for its chart-topping hit "Dynamite," which now has 1.6 billion views on YouTube.

Lego shared a teaser for the set last week via Twitter. The video showed minifigures of the band's seven members dancing to "Dynamite," as well as "authentically recreated details that mirror scenes from the iconic music video," such as the disco, record store, doughnut store and ice cream truck, in the background.

Who's ready for a brick-built megahit? 🕺



It's time to get creative with the LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite Set!https://t.co/eWVxZhPg3n pic.twitter.com/hwVel3EkLo — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) February 16, 2023

Each building is detachable from the set, which allows individual play or display experiences. The package will come with a step-by-step booklet that includes the building instructions, interviews with Lego designers Jacob and Josh, as well as the story of BTS' rise to global stardom.

But the set's main highlight is the danceable minifigures of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, which come with their own mini microphones, and a black-and-purple stage with the group's logo attached to the front.

The Lego Ideas BTS Dynamite set will hit the brand's retail shops and online store early next month. The collectible is priced at $99.99 and is designed for ages 18 and older.

The new collaboration with the international phenomenon was designed to embody the band's "creative forms of expression," according to Lego's official website.

While discussing how the collection came to be, co-designer Jacob told Lego, "Josh did the building and design work and, as a massive BTS fan, I told him what needed to be in it, what details were most important. It was a really fun process."

Co-designer Josh added, "Jacob had the BTS knowledge, and he was able to direct my build in the proper way. I watched the music video over and over and tried to capture its essence in the LEGO bricks. It was insane when the project went viral online overnight."

Meanwhile, Lego product group head Federico Begher shared that upon seeing Josh and Jacob's "colorful design," which was originally submitted in 2021, they knew that it would immediately become a "hit."

He said "this was proved by how quickly they reached 10,000 views" in the Lego Ideas voting — a site where fans can vote for their favorite unreleased Lego designs.

"The BTS fans have already got behind the design and so it was important that we were as faithful to the original creation as possible. The set highlights creativity, passion and most importantly, fun! We can't wait to see the fans building and displaying it," he added.

BTS fans, also known as A.R.M.Y., can purchase the Lego Ideas BTS Dynamite set at Lego stores and Lego.com starting March 1.