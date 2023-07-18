KEY POINTS BTS' V and NewJeans were reportedly seen dining together in Spain for three days in a row

NewJeans will feature two global stars in its "Cool With You" music video

Members Hanni and Minji previously appeared in BTS' "Permission to Dance" music video

BTS' V is rumored to be one of the two global stars appearing in NewJeans' new music video.

Rumors surrounding V's appearance in NewJeans' "Cool With You" music video made rounds online Tuesday when a Naver blogger shared her Madrid trip experience in a blog titled "Madrid Food Heaven." The blog post was then picked up and shared on an online forum.

According to the original poster (OP), they reportedly ate at Madrid Sarangbang, a Korean restaurant in Spain. During their visit, the owner of the restaurant told her that Taehyung from BTS and the NewJeans members ate at the restaurant for three days in a row until the day before they came.

This sparked the rumors that Taehyung – more popularly known as V of BTS – is probably one of the two global stars set to appear in NewJeans' "Cool With You" music video.

On Monday, NewJeans' management company ADOR announced that the girl group's music video for "Cool With You" was produced in two parts, A and B, adding that "two surprising and unexpected global stars will appear," according to Ten Asia.

Following the release of NewJeans' pre-release single "Super Shy" for its second mini album, "Get Up," the group will premiere a music video for the album's title track, "Cool With You," on July 20.

However, nothing is confirmed yet about the identities of the global stars ADOR teased in its previous announcement

The five-member K-pop girl group previously released the pre-release tracks for NewJeans' "Get Up" album, "New Jeans" and "Super Shy."

Aside from the pre-release tracks, NewJeans' second mini album, "Get Up," will include "ETA," "Cool With You," "Get Up" and "ASAP."

The group's highly-anticipated second EP is slated to be released on Friday.

Meanwhile, NewJeans members Hanni and Minji previously appeared in BTS' "Permission To Dance" music video in 2021.

When they appeared in the music video, they were predicted to become members of ADOR's debut group at the time.

In July 2022, Hanni and Minji, alongside their bandmates Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, debuted as NewJeans with their group's single, "Attention."

